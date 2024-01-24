Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

January 24, 2024

Places to visit in Arkansas

Enjoy relaxation at Hot Springs National Park, home to natural thermal springs and bathhouses. Wander through the historic district, where spa traditions meet scenic beauty

Hot Springs National Park

Unleash your inner treasure hunter at Crater of Diamonds State Park, the only diamond-producing site open to the public. Search for gemstones and experience the thrill of a potential sparkling discovery

Crater of Diamonds State Park

Raft, canoe, or hike along the pristine waters of the Buffalo National River, the first designated national river in the United States. Explore towering bluffs and immerse yourself in the serenity of this natural wonder

Buffalo National River

Step into the Victorian charm of Eureka Springs, a quaint town in the Ozark Mountains. Wander through narrow streets, explore unique shops, and discover historic architecture

Eureka Springs

Witness architectural brilliance at Thorncrown Chapel, a stunning glass chapel surrounded by the Ozark forest. Its design harmoniously integrates with the natural surroundings, creating a serene atmosphere

Thorncrown Chapel

Marvel at masterpieces within the architectural gem that is Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Located in Bentonville, this museum seamlessly blends art, nature, and culture

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

Mount Magazine State Park

Ascend to the highest peak in Arkansas at Mount Magazine State Park. Enjoy breathtaking views of the Petit Jean River Valley and engage in outdoor activities, from hiking to hang gliding

Reflect on history at Little Rock Central High School, a symbol of the Civil Rights Movement. Explore the visitor center and gain insight into the significant events that unfolded here

Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site

Nestled in the Ozark Mountains, this Forest spans across 1.2 million acres in northern Arkansas. Known for its diverse landscapes, the forest offers a rich tapestry of hardwood forests, clear streams, and rugged terrain

Ozark National Forest

Nestled in the scenic Ozark Mountains, Fayetteville is a vibrant city that seamlessly combines cultural richness with natural beauty

Fayetteville

