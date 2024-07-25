Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

july 25, 2024

Places to visit in August outside India

One of the best times to visit Malaysia is August, when there is minimal rainfall and pleasant weather to explore the city and landscapes

Malaysia

Enjoy your trip to the Netherlands, spending the best time visiting quaint villages and historical sites 

Netherlands

With its charm and beautiful climate, your trip to Turkey can be wonderful by exploring its pristine coastlines, classic architectural sites, or hot air balloon rides

Turkey

Looking for a place to try in August? Then consider Portugal because of its aesthetic streets and pristine beaches surrounded by attractive landscapes

Portugal

Experience the royalty in a longer daylight and mild temperature in England that will leave you awestruck with its beauty

England

Known for attracting tourists, Vietnam looks mesmerizing with its vibrant mountains, and historic town

Vietnam

The famous Greek place- Greece, will surely make you fall in love with its enchanting architecture, museum, and temples

Greece

Plan a trip to Mauritius and enjoy the calm beaches, botanical gardens, and coral reefs

Mauritius

Visit Spain and enjoy some Spanish vacation in the pleasant weather that lets tourists explore landmarks

Spain

With its crystal clear water, thrilling water sports, and white sand beaches- Croatia is a paradise to spend time with nature

Croatia

