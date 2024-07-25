Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
july 25, 2024
Places to visit in August outside India
One of the best times to visit Malaysia is August, when there is minimal rainfall and pleasant weather to explore the city and landscapes
Malaysia
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy your trip to the Netherlands, spending the best time visiting quaint villages and historical sites
Netherlands
Image Source: Freepik
With its charm and beautiful climate, your trip to Turkey can be wonderful by exploring its pristine coastlines, classic architectural sites, or hot air balloon rides
Turkey
Image Source: Freepik
Looking for a place to try in August? Then consider Portugal because of its aesthetic streets and pristine beaches surrounded by attractive landscapes
Portugal
Image Source: Freepik
Experience the royalty in a longer daylight and mild temperature in England that will leave you awestruck with its beauty
England
Image Source: Freepik
Known for attracting tourists, Vietnam looks mesmerizing with its vibrant mountains, and historic town
Vietnam
Image Source: Freepik
The famous Greek place- Greece, will surely make you fall in love with its enchanting architecture, museum, and temples
Greece
Image Source: Freepik
Plan a trip to Mauritius and enjoy the calm beaches, botanical gardens, and coral reefs
Mauritius
Image Source: Freepik
Visit Spain and enjoy some Spanish vacation in the pleasant weather that lets tourists explore landmarks
Spain
Image Source: Freepik
With its crystal clear water, thrilling water sports, and white sand beaches- Croatia is a paradise to spend time with nature
Croatia
Image Source: Freepik
