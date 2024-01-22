Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

January 22, 2024

Places to visit in Ayodhya

In one of the seven significant pilgrimages, this place in Ayodhya is known as the birthplace of Lord Rama

Ram Janmabhoomi

Image Source: Freepik

The 10-century temple that honors Lord Hanuman offers a panoramic view of Ayodhya

Hanuman Garhi

Image Source: Freepik

Built in 1891, this temple honors Lord Ram and Goddess Sita with three golden-crowned statues

Kanak Bhawan

Image Source: Freepik

Built by Lord Ram’s son Kush, this temple is dedicated to Lord Nageshwarnath and is most-visited during Mahashivratri and Trayodashi festivals

Nageshwarnath temple

Image Source: Freepik

Carved with a single piece of black sandstone, this temple has idols of Lord Ram, Hanuman, Laxman, Sita, Bharat, and Sugreev

Treta Ke Thakur temple

Image Source: Freepik

Featuring Kailasha temple, this is a white marble building with 34 historic caves

Choti Chawni

Image Source: Freepik

The historic temple turned temple-associated with Goddess Sita is known for providing free meals

Sita Ki Rasoi

Image Source: Freepik

This park in Ayodhya hosts religious activities, cultural events, and Katha sessions

Ramkatha park

Image Source: Freepik

Also known as Badi Jagah, this place is where Lord Rama spent his youth

Dashrath Bhavan

Image Source: Freepik

Various ghats along the Sarayu River, including Naya Ghar, Guptar Ghat, Ram Ghat, and Lakshman Ghat, offer spiritual experiences during morning and evening Aarti

Sarayu Ghat

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here