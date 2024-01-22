Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
January 22, 2024
Places to visit in Ayodhya
In one of the seven significant pilgrimages, this place in Ayodhya is known as the birthplace of Lord Rama
Ram Janmabhoomi
Image Source: Freepik
The 10-century temple that honors Lord Hanuman offers a panoramic view of Ayodhya
Hanuman Garhi
Image Source: Freepik
Built in 1891, this temple honors Lord Ram and Goddess Sita with three golden-crowned statues
Kanak Bhawan
Image Source: Freepik
Built by Lord Ram’s son Kush, this temple is dedicated to Lord Nageshwarnath and is most-visited during Mahashivratri and Trayodashi festivals
Nageshwarnath temple
Image Source: Freepik
Carved with a single piece of black sandstone, this temple has idols of Lord Ram, Hanuman, Laxman, Sita, Bharat, and Sugreev
Treta Ke Thakur temple
Image Source: Freepik
Featuring Kailasha temple, this is a white marble building with 34 historic caves
Choti Chawni
Image Source: Freepik
The historic temple turned temple-associated with Goddess Sita is known for providing free meals
Sita Ki Rasoi
Image Source: Freepik
This park in Ayodhya hosts religious activities, cultural events, and Katha sessions
Ramkatha park
Image Source: Freepik
Also known as Badi Jagah, this place is where Lord Rama spent his youth
Dashrath Bhavan
Image Source: Freepik
Various ghats along the Sarayu River, including Naya Ghar, Guptar Ghat, Ram Ghat, and Lakshman Ghat, offer spiritual experiences during morning and evening Aarti
Sarayu Ghat
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.