Raina Reyaz
travel
January 21, 2024
Places to visit in Bihar
Visit the sacred town of Bodh Gaya, where the Bodhi Tree stands as a symbol of enlightenment, and the Mahabodhi Temple commemorates the place where Siddhartha Gautama attained enlightenment to become the Buddha
Bodh Gaya
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the archaeological site of Nalanda, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where the remnants of Nalanda University, an ancient center of learning, showcase the intellectual and architectural achievements of the region
Nalanda University Ruins
Image Source: Pexels
The capital city of Bihar, is a vibrant metropolis that blends ancient history with modernity, offering a rich cultural tapestry and serving as a significant center for education and administration
Patna
Image Source: Pixabay
A significant historical monument located in the small town of Sasaram. Sher Shah Suri was a prominent ruler who founded the Suri Empire in North India during the mid-16th century
Sher Shah Suri Tomb
Image Source: Pixabay
Step into the ancient city of Vaishali, where Lord Buddha delivered his last sermon. Explore the archaeological site with relics and an iconic Ashoka Pillar
Vaishali
Image Source: Pexels
Visit the Kesariya Stupa, believed to be the largest stupa in the world, built during the reign of Emperor Ashoka, showcasing the grandeur of ancient Buddhist architecture
Kesariya Buddha Stupa
Image Source: Pexels
Immerse yourself in the historical significance of Rajgir, an ancient city with landmarks like the Cyclopean Wall and the Gridhakuta Hill, associated with Lord Buddha and Jainism
Rajgir
Image Source: Pexels
Journey to the ancient Barabar Caves, known for their rock-cut architecture, including the Lomas Rishi Cave, offering insights into the artistry of the Mauryan period
Barabar Caves
Image Source: Pexels
Discover the silk city of Bhagalpur, known for its silk production and the Vikramshila Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary, providing a glimpse into Bihar's natural diversity
Bhagalpur
Image Source: Pixabay
Visit Pawapuri, a sacred site for Jains, where Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara, attained nirvana. The Jal Mandir in the middle of a lotus pond is a serene place of worship
Pawapuri
Image Source: Pexels
