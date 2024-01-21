Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

travel

January 21, 2024

Places to visit in Bihar

Visit the sacred town of Bodh Gaya, where the Bodhi Tree stands as a symbol of enlightenment, and the Mahabodhi Temple commemorates the place where Siddhartha Gautama attained enlightenment to become the Buddha

Bodh Gaya

Image Source: Pexels

Explore the archaeological site of Nalanda, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where the remnants of Nalanda University, an ancient center of learning, showcase the intellectual and architectural achievements of the region

Nalanda University Ruins

Image Source: Pexels

The capital city of Bihar, is a vibrant metropolis that blends ancient history with modernity, offering a rich cultural tapestry and serving as a significant center for education and administration

Patna

Image Source: Pixabay

A significant historical monument located in the small town of Sasaram. Sher Shah Suri was a prominent ruler who founded the Suri Empire in North India during the mid-16th century

Sher Shah Suri Tomb

Image Source: Pixabay

Step into the ancient city of Vaishali, where Lord Buddha delivered his last sermon. Explore the archaeological site with relics and an iconic Ashoka Pillar

Vaishali

Image Source: Pexels

Visit the Kesariya Stupa, believed to be the largest stupa in the world, built during the reign of Emperor Ashoka, showcasing the grandeur of ancient Buddhist architecture

Kesariya Buddha Stupa

Image Source: Pexels

Immerse yourself in the historical significance of Rajgir, an ancient city with landmarks like the Cyclopean Wall and the Gridhakuta Hill, associated with Lord Buddha and Jainism

Rajgir

Image Source: Pexels

Journey to the ancient Barabar Caves, known for their rock-cut architecture, including the Lomas Rishi Cave, offering insights into the artistry of the Mauryan period

Barabar Caves

Image Source: Pexels

Discover the silk city of Bhagalpur, known for its silk production and the Vikramshila Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary, providing a glimpse into Bihar's natural diversity

Bhagalpur

Image Source: Pixabay

Visit Pawapuri, a sacred site for Jains, where Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara, attained nirvana. The Jal Mandir in the middle of a lotus pond is a serene place of worship

Pawapuri

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here