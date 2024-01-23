Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

January 23, 2024

Places to visit in California

Trendsetting city with famous sights, diverse food, and LGBTQ+ pride

San Francisco

Image Source: Freepik

Home to the world's tallest trees, magical drives, and stunning groves

 Redwood National Park

Image Source: Freepik

Down-to-earth wine region with vineyards, mud baths, and river floats

Sonoma Wine Country 

Image Source: Freepik

Coastal road trip with ocean views, Big Sur, and Fort Bragg gems

Highway 1

Image Source: Freepik

Grand destination for waterfalls, outdoor fun, and family trips

Yosemite National Park

Image Source: Freepik

Sprawling city with landmarks, outdoor fun, and celebrity sightings

Los Angeles

Image Source: Freepik

Wildlife haven with whale watching, aquarium, and cream-colored beaches

Monterey Bay

Image Source: pexels

Desert landscape full of life, wildflowers, and unique formations

Death Valley National Park 

Image Source: pexels

Mountainous adventure spot with clear waters in summer and ski resorts in winter

Lake Tahoe

Image Source: pexels

Breathtaking coastline with waterfalls, redwood forests, and migrating whales

Big Sur

Image Source: pexels

