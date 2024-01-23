Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
January 23, 2024
Places to visit in California
Trendsetting city with famous sights, diverse food, and LGBTQ+ pride
San Francisco
Image Source: Freepik
Home to the world's tallest trees, magical drives, and stunning groves
Redwood National Park
Image Source: Freepik
Down-to-earth wine region with vineyards, mud baths, and river floats
Sonoma Wine Country
Image Source: Freepik
Coastal road trip with ocean views, Big Sur, and Fort Bragg gems
Highway 1
Image Source: Freepik
Grand destination for waterfalls, outdoor fun, and family trips
Yosemite National Park
Image Source: Freepik
Sprawling city with landmarks, outdoor fun, and celebrity sightings
Los Angeles
Image Source: Freepik
Wildlife haven with whale watching, aquarium, and cream-colored beaches
Monterey Bay
Image Source: pexels
Desert landscape full of life, wildflowers, and unique formations
Death Valley National Park
Image Source: pexels
Mountainous adventure spot with clear waters in summer and ski resorts in winter
Lake Tahoe
Image Source: pexels
Breathtaking coastline with waterfalls, redwood forests, and migrating whales
Big Sur
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.