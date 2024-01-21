Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
January 21, 2024
Places to visit in Cambridge
This world-renowned museum is the classic tourist attraction that has collection of Chinese, Greek, Roman and Egyptian antiques along with English pottery
Fitzwilliam Museum
The earliest of royal foundations is known for its 12-bay perpendicular style interior and fan vaulting by John Wastell
King’s College and King’s College Chapel
This oldest and the world’s leading university has breathtaking architecture and amazing environment for study
The University of Cambridge
Flowing through the heart of Cambridge this place is one of the captivating view of the city
River Cam
The garden spread over some 40 acres has collection of 8,000 plant species that surely makes it must-see location for all nature lovers
Cambridge University Botanic Garden
Founded in the year 1511 this place has amazing hammer-beam roof in its dining hall and some stunning portraits
St John’s College
This memory art lane spot displays artifacts that centers around everyday lives of local masses from 18th and 20th centuries
Cambridge Museum of Technology
Located at 13 miles east of Cambridge, National horse racing museum has famous paintings of jockeys, horses, old saddles, tack and trophies
National Horse Racing Museum
Built-in 15th century, this place serves as both parish and university church has exquisite interior and galleries
St Mary the Great Church
This cemetery has large number of visitors as it has remains of over 3811 war people has a record wall of 5127 missings
Cambridge American Cemetery and Memorial
