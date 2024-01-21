Heading 3

Places to visit in Cambridge

This world-renowned museum is the classic tourist attraction that has collection of Chinese, Greek, Roman and Egyptian antiques along with English pottery

Fitzwilliam Museum

The earliest of royal foundations is known for its 12-bay perpendicular style interior and fan vaulting by John Wastell

King’s College and King’s College Chapel

This oldest and the world’s leading university has breathtaking architecture and amazing environment for study

The University of Cambridge

Flowing through the heart of Cambridge this place is one of the captivating view of the city

River Cam

The garden spread over some 40 acres has collection of 8,000 plant species that surely makes it must-see location for all nature lovers

Cambridge University Botanic Garden

Founded in the year 1511 this place has amazing hammer-beam roof in its dining hall and some stunning portraits

St John’s College

This memory art lane spot displays artifacts that centers around everyday lives of local masses from 18th and 20th centuries 

Cambridge Museum of Technology

Located at 13 miles east of Cambridge, National horse racing museum has famous paintings of jockeys, horses, old saddles, tack and trophies

National Horse Racing Museum

Built-in 15th century, this place serves as both parish and university church has exquisite interior and galleries

St Mary the Great Church

This cemetery has large number of visitors as it has remains of over 3811 war people has a record wall of 5127 missings

Cambridge American Cemetery and Memorial

