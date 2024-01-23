Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

January 23, 2024

Places to visit in Charlotte

Visit SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium to see cool sea creatures

SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium

Image Source: freepik

Have fun on a scavenger hunt in downtown Charlotte, starting at Founders Hall Plaza

Operation City Quest of Charlotte

Image Source: freepik

Learn about Billy Graham's life through exhibits and a visit to his family's home 

Billy Graham Library

Image Source: freepik

This is a vibrant space for kids and teens to explore books and engage in various activities

ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center

Image Source: freepik

Witness Broadway productions and special attractions at 130 N Tryon St, Charlotte, bringing performing arts to life

Blumenthal Performing Arts

Image Source: freepik

Immerse yourself in the amazing world of science with daily programming and jaw-dropping experiments

Discovery Place Science

Image Source: freepik

Experience the post-Civil War period through interactive exhibits 

Levine Museum of the New South

Image Source: freepik

Enjoy an amazing soccer game experience, with a comfortable stadium and reasonable prices

The Bank of America Stadium

Image Source: freepik

Explore the legacy of NASCAR with interactive exhibits and rides 

NASCAR Hall of Fame

Image Source: freepik

Visit this five-story facility for cutting-edge exhibitions and unparalleled experiences

Mint Museum Uptown

Image Source: freepik

