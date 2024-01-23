Heading 3
January 23, 2024
Places to visit in Charlotte
Visit SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium to see cool sea creatures
SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium
Image Source: freepik
Have fun on a scavenger hunt in downtown Charlotte, starting at Founders Hall Plaza
Operation City Quest of Charlotte
Image Source: freepik
Learn about Billy Graham's life through exhibits and a visit to his family's home
Billy Graham Library
Image Source: freepik
This is a vibrant space for kids and teens to explore books and engage in various activities
ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center
Image Source: freepik
Witness Broadway productions and special attractions at 130 N Tryon St, Charlotte, bringing performing arts to life
Blumenthal Performing Arts
Image Source: freepik
Immerse yourself in the amazing world of science with daily programming and jaw-dropping experiments
Discovery Place Science
Image Source: freepik
Experience the post-Civil War period through interactive exhibits
Levine Museum of the New South
Image Source: freepik
Enjoy an amazing soccer game experience, with a comfortable stadium and reasonable prices
The Bank of America Stadium
Image Source: freepik
Explore the legacy of NASCAR with interactive exhibits and rides
NASCAR Hall of Fame
Image Source: freepik
Visit this five-story facility for cutting-edge exhibitions and unparalleled experiences
Mint Museum Uptown
Image Source: freepik
