Priyanshi Shah

Travel 

july 13, 2024

Places to visit in Chennai in 1 day

Dedicated to Lord Vishnu this 8th-century temple features intricate carvings, and five unique icons of the deity

Shree Parthasarathy temple

As a tribute to the Tamil poet- Thiruvalluvar is a 101-feet chariot structure that has all chapters of his work 

Valluvar Kottam

Established in 1857, this museum features an amazing collection of Roman antiquities and art

Government Museum 

Perfect for sunrise views, delicious seafood, and fishing, Marina Beach mesmerizes us with its golden sands, and peaceful atmosphere

Marina Beach

A historic building where Swami Vivekananda stayed is now a museum with paintings depicting his life

Vivekananda House

Named after the famous actor and politician MG Ramachandran, this film studio complex offers a glimpse into Tamil cinema

MGR Film City

A paradise for shopping lovers, this crowded shopping place is known for its silk sarees, and gold jewelry

T. Nagar

With over 500 plant species, this 20-acre botanical garden includes exotic varieties from Thailand and China

Semmozhi Poonga

With Dravidian architecture, this 8th-century temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the major attractions for art lovers

Kapaleeshwarar Temple

A beautiful neo-gothic church built over the tomb of St. Thomas, featuring a museum with relics

Santhome Cathedral Basilica

