Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
july 13, 2024
Places to visit in Chennai in 1 day
Dedicated to Lord Vishnu this 8th-century temple features intricate carvings, and five unique icons of the deity
Shree Parthasarathy temple
Image: Freepik
As a tribute to the Tamil poet- Thiruvalluvar is a 101-feet chariot structure that has all chapters of his work
Valluvar Kottam
Image: Freepik
Established in 1857, this museum features an amazing collection of Roman antiquities and art
Government Museum
Image: Freepik
Perfect for sunrise views, delicious seafood, and fishing, Marina Beach mesmerizes us with its golden sands, and peaceful atmosphere
Marina Beach
Image: Freepik
A historic building where Swami Vivekananda stayed is now a museum with paintings depicting his life
Vivekananda House
Image: Freepik
Named after the famous actor and politician MG Ramachandran, this film studio complex offers a glimpse into Tamil cinema
Image: Freepik
MGR Film City
A paradise for shopping lovers, this crowded shopping place is known for its silk sarees, and gold jewelry
T. Nagar
Image: Freepik
With over 500 plant species, this 20-acre botanical garden includes exotic varieties from Thailand and China
Semmozhi Poonga
Image: Freepik
With Dravidian architecture, this 8th-century temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the major attractions for art lovers
Kapaleeshwarar Temple
Image: Freepik
A beautiful neo-gothic church built over the tomb of St. Thomas, featuring a museum with relics
Santhome Cathedral Basilica
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.