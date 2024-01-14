Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
JANUARY 14, 2024
Places to visit in Chicago
One of the popular Chicago attractions is full of weekend vibes. It is known for hosting concerts and festivals
Millenium Park
This art institute in Chicago has more than 300,000 pieces of artwork. One can also dine at the Art Institute’s restaurant with a spectacular view
Art Institute of Chicago
Your trip to Chicago is incomplete without exploring Riverwalk which is full of city lights and a range of pubs, bars, and restaurants
Riverwalk
Enjoy a relaxed evening at Navy Pier with boats, a giant Ferris wheel, live entertainment, and a beer garden
Navy Pier
Also known as 360 Chicago, from 1000 ft. this place gives you a complete view of the city which is worth seeing
John Hancock Observatory
The Cloud Gate is a spectacular piece of art and is surely an Instagram favorite as it is a perfect spot for a selfie
Cloud Gate
You have never visited Chicago if you haven’t been to The Magnificent Mile which has the best collection of fashion outlets and stores
The Magnificent Mile
If you’re a nature and animal lover, visit Lincoln Park Zoo which is located in the middle of the city
Lincoln Park Zoo
One of the important Chicago’s tourist destinations is the History Museum and it has over 20 million artifacts
Chicago History Museum
This top architectural place in Chicago is a popular landmark in the State of Illinois
Glessner House
