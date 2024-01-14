Heading 3

JANUARY 14, 2024

Places to visit in Chicago

One of the popular Chicago attractions is full of weekend vibes. It is known for hosting concerts and festivals

Millenium Park

Image Source: Freepik

This art institute in Chicago has more than 300,000 pieces of artwork. One can also dine at the Art Institute’s restaurant with a spectacular view

Art Institute of Chicago

Image Source: Freepik

Your trip to Chicago is incomplete without exploring Riverwalk which is full of city lights and a range of pubs, bars, and restaurants

Riverwalk

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy a relaxed evening at Navy Pier with boats, a giant Ferris wheel, live entertainment, and a beer garden

Navy Pier

Image Source: Freepik

Also known as 360 Chicago, from 1000 ft. this place gives you a complete view of the city which is worth seeing

John Hancock Observatory

Image Source: Freepik

The Cloud Gate is a spectacular piece of art and is surely an Instagram favorite as it is a perfect spot for a selfie

Cloud Gate

Image Source: Freepik

You have never visited Chicago if you haven’t been to The Magnificent Mile which has the best collection of fashion outlets and stores

The Magnificent Mile

Image Source: Freepik

If you’re a nature and animal lover, visit Lincoln Park Zoo which is located in the middle of the city

 Lincoln Park Zoo

Image Source: Freepik

One of the important Chicago’s tourist destinations is the History Museum and it has over 20 million artifacts

 Chicago History Museum

Image Source: Freepik

This top architectural place in Chicago is a popular landmark in the State of Illinois

Glessner House

Image Source: Freepik

