Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

January 20, 2024

Places to visit in Columbus

A fantastic day for kids with over 10,000 animals, fun rides, and even a nearby water park called Zoombezi Bay

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Image source- freepik

Explore a beautiful world of plants from rainforests to deserts and enjoy changing exhibitions and events

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Image Source: Pexels

A hands-on science museum inspiring both kids and adults, featuring everything from outer space to dinosaurs

Center of Science and Industry (COSI)

Image Source: Pexels

Enjoy local culture with local vendors, eateries, and a vibrant atmosphere, especially on Saturdays

North Market

Image Source: Pexels

Discover your creativity at this art museum with diverse exhibitions, a creativity lounge, and a delightful café

Columbus Museum of Art

Image Source: Pexels

Cheer for the Columbus Clippers baseball team in the heart of the Arena District, with a lively atmosphere and occasional fireworks

Huntington Park

Image source- freepik

Enjoy a memorable night out at this historic theater with a stunning Spanish-Baroque design hosting Broadway shows, ballet, and more

 Ohio Theatre

Image source- freepik

Explore local history with guided tours, marble interiors, and outdoor statues showcasing Ohio's political legacy

Ohio Statehouse

Image source- freepik

Honor African American heritage through exhibits, programs, and performances in the King-Lincoln District

The King Arts Complex

Image source- freepik

Learn about U.S. military history and veterans' stories while enjoying scenic views of the Scioto River

 National Veterans Memorial and Museum 

Image source- freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here