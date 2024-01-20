Heading 3
January 20, 2024
Places to visit in Columbus
A fantastic day for kids with over 10,000 animals, fun rides, and even a nearby water park called Zoombezi Bay
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
Image source- freepik
Explore a beautiful world of plants from rainforests to deserts and enjoy changing exhibitions and events
Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
Image Source: Pexels
A hands-on science museum inspiring both kids and adults, featuring everything from outer space to dinosaurs
Center of Science and Industry (COSI)
Image Source: Pexels
Enjoy local culture with local vendors, eateries, and a vibrant atmosphere, especially on Saturdays
North Market
Image Source: Pexels
Discover your creativity at this art museum with diverse exhibitions, a creativity lounge, and a delightful café
Columbus Museum of Art
Image Source: Pexels
Cheer for the Columbus Clippers baseball team in the heart of the Arena District, with a lively atmosphere and occasional fireworks
Huntington Park
Image source- freepik
Enjoy a memorable night out at this historic theater with a stunning Spanish-Baroque design hosting Broadway shows, ballet, and more
Ohio Theatre
Image source- freepik
Explore local history with guided tours, marble interiors, and outdoor statues showcasing Ohio's political legacy
Ohio Statehouse
Image source- freepik
Honor African American heritage through exhibits, programs, and performances in the King-Lincoln District
The King Arts Complex
Image source- freepik
Learn about U.S. military history and veterans' stories while enjoying scenic views of the Scioto River
National Veterans Memorial and Museum
Image source- freepik
