Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

APRIL 28, 2024

Places to visit in Coorg

A scenic waterfall surrounded by coffee plantations and lush greenery, offering a refreshing sight and a peaceful ambiance

 Abbey Falls

Image Source: pexels

One of the largest Tibetan Buddhist monasteries in India, renowned for its stunning architecture, vibrant paintings, and serene atmosphere

Namdroling Monastery 

Image Source: pexels

The origin of the river Kaveri, located amidst the Brahmagiri Hills, offering breathtaking views and a spiritual experience

Talakaveri

Image Source: pexels

 A beautiful garden offering panoramic views of the surrounding hills and valleys, especially stunning during sunrise and sunset

 Raja's Seat

Image Source: pexels

 A historical fort located in Madikeri town, featuring impressive architecture, a museum, and stunning views of the town

Image Source: pexels

 Madikeri Fort

 An elephant training camp where visitors can observe, learn and interact with elephants

Dubare Elephant Camp

Image Source: pexels

Home to diverse flora and fauna, including elephants, deer, and various species of birds, providing opportunities for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers

 Coorg Wildlife Sanctuary

Image Source: pexels

Tadiandamol Peak

Image Source: pexels

The highest peak in Coorg, offering exhilarating trekking opportunities and breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and valleys

Coffee Plantations

Image Source: pexels

Explore the scenic coffee plantations of Coorg, learn about the coffee-making process, and indulge in some freshly brewed coffee

A mesmerizing waterfall nestled in the Brahmagiri Range, surrounded by dense forests

Iruppu Falls

Image Source: pexels

Image Source: freepik

Images used are for representational purposes only 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here