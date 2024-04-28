Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
APRIL 28, 2024
Places to visit in Coorg
A scenic waterfall surrounded by coffee plantations and lush greenery, offering a refreshing sight and a peaceful ambiance
Abbey Falls
Image Source: pexels
One of the largest Tibetan Buddhist monasteries in India, renowned for its stunning architecture, vibrant paintings, and serene atmosphere
Namdroling Monastery
Image Source: pexels
The origin of the river Kaveri, located amidst the Brahmagiri Hills, offering breathtaking views and a spiritual experience
Talakaveri
Image Source: pexels
A beautiful garden offering panoramic views of the surrounding hills and valleys, especially stunning during sunrise and sunset
Raja's Seat
Image Source: pexels
A historical fort located in Madikeri town, featuring impressive architecture, a museum, and stunning views of the town
Image Source: pexels
Madikeri Fort
An elephant training camp where visitors can observe, learn and interact with elephants
Dubare Elephant Camp
Image Source: pexels
Home to diverse flora and fauna, including elephants, deer, and various species of birds, providing opportunities for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers
Coorg Wildlife Sanctuary
Image Source: pexels
Tadiandamol Peak
Image Source: pexels
The highest peak in Coorg, offering exhilarating trekking opportunities and breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and valleys
Coffee Plantations
Image Source: pexels
Explore the scenic coffee plantations of Coorg, learn about the coffee-making process, and indulge in some freshly brewed coffee
A mesmerizing waterfall nestled in the Brahmagiri Range, surrounded by dense forests
Iruppu Falls
Image Source: pexels
Image Source: freepik
Images used are for representational purposes only
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.