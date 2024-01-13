Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
JANUARY 13, 2024
Places to visit in Dallas
For all animal lovers, Dallas Zoo is the coolest thing to visit as it has 406 different species of animals and 2,000+ unique faunas
Dallas Zoo
Image Source: Freepik
One of the beautiful attractions, this is spread around 66 acres with 19 named gardens that have beautiful landscapes
Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
Image Source: Freepik
This non-profit organization with aquatic and animals is a fun and interesting thing to visit in Dallas
Dallas World Aquarium
Image Source: Freepik
This must-see place in Dallas is the museum that chronicles the life, death, and legacy of President John F. Kennedy
Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza
Image Source: Freepik
One of the famous and iconic parts of Dallas, the Reunion Tower is the 561-foot-tall tower that offers a panoramic view of the city
Reunion Tower
Image Source: Pexels
This greatest museum in America features a diverse collection of art spanning many cultures and time periods
Dallas Museum of Art
Image Source: Pexels
This lake offers a picturesque setting for activities such as boating, biking, and bird-watching
White Rock Lake
Image Source: Freepik
This place in Dallas is where you can learn about the life and presidency of George W. Bush
George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum
Image Source: Pexels
This is a fun place where you can learn about science and nature through interactive exhibits, cool displays, and hands-on activities
Perot Museum of Nature and Science
Image Source: Freepik
This is a beautiful art space where you can see amazing sculptures in a peaceful garden setting
Nasher Sculpture Center
Image Source: Freepik
