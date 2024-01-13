Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

JANUARY 13, 2024

Places to visit in Dallas

For all animal lovers, Dallas Zoo is the coolest thing to visit as it has 406 different species of animals and 2,000+ unique faunas

Dallas Zoo

Image Source: Freepik

One of the beautiful attractions, this is spread around 66 acres with 19 named gardens that have beautiful landscapes

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Image Source: Freepik

This non-profit organization with aquatic and animals is a fun and interesting thing to visit in Dallas

Dallas World Aquarium

Image Source: Freepik

This must-see place in Dallas is the museum that chronicles the life, death, and legacy of President John F. Kennedy 

Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

Image Source: Freepik

One of the famous and iconic parts of Dallas, the Reunion Tower is the 561-foot-tall tower that offers a panoramic view of the city 

Reunion Tower

Image Source: Pexels

This greatest museum in America features a diverse collection of art spanning many cultures and time periods

Dallas Museum of Art

Image Source: Pexels

This lake offers a picturesque setting for activities such as boating, biking, and bird-watching

White Rock Lake

Image Source: Freepik

This place in Dallas is where you can learn about the life and presidency of George W. Bush

George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Image Source: Pexels

This is a fun place where you can learn about science and nature through interactive exhibits, cool displays, and hands-on activities

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Image Source: Freepik

This is a beautiful art space where you can see amazing sculptures in a peaceful garden setting

Nasher Sculpture Center

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here