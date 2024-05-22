Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

may 22, 2024

Places to visit in Delhi for History Buffs

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this iconic fort was the main residence of the Mughal emperors for nearly 200 years

Red Fort

Image Source: Pexels

Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, Qutub Minar is the tallest brick minaret in the world built in the 12th century 

Qutub Minar

Image Source: Pexels

This magnificent tomb, built in the 16th century, is a masterpiece of Mughal architecture and served as inspiration for the Taj Mahal

Humayun's Tomb

Image Source: Pexels

One of the largest mosques in India, Jama Masjid was built by Emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century. Its towering minarets and grand courtyard make it a must-visit for history enthusiasts

Jama Masjid

Image Source: Pexels

Dating back to the 16th century, this ancient fort offers a glimpse into Delhi's past with its massive walls, gateways, and archaeological excavations

Old Fort (Purana Qila):

Image Source: Pexels

Built as a war memorial to commemorate Indian soldiers who died in World War I. It offers a poignant reminder of India's colonial history and sacrifices made during wartime

India Gate:

Image Source: Pexels

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is an observatory built in the 18th century by Maharaja Jai Singh II. It features a collection of astronomical instruments 

Jantar Mantar:

Image Source: Pexels

The garden is dotted with several tombs and monuments, exhibiting exquisite examples of Islamic architecture

Lodhi Garden

Image Source: Pexels

Built in the 14th century by the Delhi Sultanate ruler Ghiyas-ud-din Tughlaq, this massive fort is an architectural marvel and a testament to medieval military engineering

Tughlaqabad Fort: 

Image Source: Pexels

Constructed in the 18th century, it is known for its stunning Mughal-style architecture and picturesque garden surroundings

Safdarjung's Tomb: 

Image Source: Pexels

Images used are for representational purposes only 

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here