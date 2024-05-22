Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
may 22, 2024
Places to visit in Delhi for History Buffs
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this iconic fort was the main residence of the Mughal emperors for nearly 200 years
Red Fort
Image Source: Pexels
Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, Qutub Minar is the tallest brick minaret in the world built in the 12th century
Qutub Minar
Image Source: Pexels
This magnificent tomb, built in the 16th century, is a masterpiece of Mughal architecture and served as inspiration for the Taj Mahal
Humayun's Tomb
Image Source: Pexels
One of the largest mosques in India, Jama Masjid was built by Emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century. Its towering minarets and grand courtyard make it a must-visit for history enthusiasts
Jama Masjid
Image Source: Pexels
Dating back to the 16th century, this ancient fort offers a glimpse into Delhi's past with its massive walls, gateways, and archaeological excavations
Old Fort (Purana Qila):
Image Source: Pexels
Built as a war memorial to commemorate Indian soldiers who died in World War I. It offers a poignant reminder of India's colonial history and sacrifices made during wartime
India Gate:
Image Source: Pexels
This UNESCO World Heritage Site is an observatory built in the 18th century by Maharaja Jai Singh II. It features a collection of astronomical instruments
Jantar Mantar:
Image Source: Pexels
The garden is dotted with several tombs and monuments, exhibiting exquisite examples of Islamic architecture
Lodhi Garden
Image Source: Pexels
Built in the 14th century by the Delhi Sultanate ruler Ghiyas-ud-din Tughlaq, this massive fort is an architectural marvel and a testament to medieval military engineering
Tughlaqabad Fort:
Image Source: Pexels
Constructed in the 18th century, it is known for its stunning Mughal-style architecture and picturesque garden surroundings
Safdarjung's Tomb:
Image Source: Pexels
Images used are for representational purposes only
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.