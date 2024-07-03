Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

JUly 03, 2024

Places to visit in Gurgaon with friends


The Kingdom of Dreams in Gurgaon is India’s first live entertainment and theatre destination, where you can enjoy Bollywood-style shows and dine at theme restaurants 

Kingdom of dreams

Image: Freepik

Cyber Hub is the ultimate hotspot in Gurgaon, featuring a variety of restaurants, pubs, cafes, breweries, gaming zones, shopping centers, and clubs

Image: Freepik

Cyber Hub

Damdama Lake offers a serene escape in nature, perfect for relaxation or adventure, where you can enjoy activities like boating, rock climbing, and hot air ballooning

Image: Freepik

Damdama lake

A haven for bird watchers, Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary is home to over 250 species of migratory and resident birds

Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary

Image: Freepik

This miniature wonderland features interactive scale model trains, colorful flowers, and scenic landscapes

Neverenuf Garden Railway 

Image: Freepik

Discover the history and evolution of cameras at the Vintage Camera Museum, having 2000 camera-related artifacts and photos

Vintage camera museum

Image: Freepik

Explore India’s transportation history at the Heritage Transport Museum which exhibits rare vintage cars and memorabilia

Heritage Transport Museum

Image: Freepik

This museum showcases a vast collection of Indian folk and tribal arts, including paintings, textiles, metal crafts, and more

Museum of Folk and Tribal Arts

Image: Freepik

Enjoy tranquil moments in this two-acre public park with walking trails, green lawns, and well-trimmed trees

Tau Devi Lal Biodiversity Park

Image: Freepik

Spanning over 153 hectares, Aravalli Biodiversity Park is home to endangered flora and fauna, including over 175 bird species

Aravalli Biodiversity Park

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here