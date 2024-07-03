Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
JUly 03, 2024
Places to visit in Gurgaon with friends
The Kingdom of Dreams in Gurgaon is India’s first live entertainment and theatre destination, where you can enjoy Bollywood-style shows and dine at theme restaurants
Kingdom of dreams
Image: Freepik
Cyber Hub is the ultimate hotspot in Gurgaon, featuring a variety of restaurants, pubs, cafes, breweries, gaming zones, shopping centers, and clubs
Image: Freepik
Cyber Hub
Damdama Lake offers a serene escape in nature, perfect for relaxation or adventure, where you can enjoy activities like boating, rock climbing, and hot air ballooning
Image: Freepik
Damdama lake
A haven for bird watchers, Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary is home to over 250 species of migratory and resident birds
Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary
Image: Freepik
This miniature wonderland features interactive scale model trains, colorful flowers, and scenic landscapes
Neverenuf Garden Railway
Image: Freepik
Discover the history and evolution of cameras at the Vintage Camera Museum, having 2000 camera-related artifacts and photos
Vintage camera museum
Image: Freepik
Explore India’s transportation history at the Heritage Transport Museum which exhibits rare vintage cars and memorabilia
Heritage Transport Museum
Image: Freepik
This museum showcases a vast collection of Indian folk and tribal arts, including paintings, textiles, metal crafts, and more
Museum of Folk and Tribal Arts
Image: Freepik
Enjoy tranquil moments in this two-acre public park with walking trails, green lawns, and well-trimmed trees
Tau Devi Lal Biodiversity Park
Image: Freepik
Spanning over 153 hectares, Aravalli Biodiversity Park is home to endangered flora and fauna, including over 175 bird species
Aravalli Biodiversity Park
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.