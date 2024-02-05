Heading 3

FEBRUARY 05, 2024

Places to visit in Haryana

Immerse yourself in the historical significance of Kurukshetra, the battlefield of the epic Mahabharata. Visit the Brahma Sarovar and witness the grandeur of the Bhishma Kund

Kurukshetra

Image Source: Pexels

A haven for bird enthusiasts, Sultanpur National Park is home to a myriad of migratory birds. Take a stroll along the trails and enjoy the serenity of nature

Sultanpur National Park

Image Source: Pexels

Located in the Gurugram district of Haryana, it is a charming town that blends natural beauty with cultural richness

Sohna

Image Source: Pixabay

Admire the Mughal-inspired beauty of Pinjore Gardens, where terraced lawns, fountains, and historic structures create a serene atmosphere

Pinjore Gardens

Image Source: Pexels

Uncover the historical significance of Panipat, known for three major battles. Visit the Panipat Museum to delve into the details of these pivotal events

Panipat

Image Source: Pexels

Pay homage to the Sufi saint Sheikh Chilli at his intricately designed tomb in Thanesar. The tomb reflects a unique blend of Indo-Islamic architecture

Sheikh Chilli's Tomb

Image Source: Pexels

Image Source: Pixabay

Enjoy the picturesque landscapes of Panchkula, nestled at the foothills of the Shivaliks. Take a stroll along the Ghaggar River or visit the Cactus Garden for a peaceful retreat

Panchkula

Image Source: Pixabay

Escape to the tranquility of Morni Hills, Haryana's only hill station. Explore the dense forests, trek to the Tikkar Taal, and relish the breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys

Morni Hills

Image Source: Pixabay

While Chandigarh is a Union Territory, it serves as the capital of Haryana and Punjab. Discover the architectural marvels of the city designed by Le Corbusier, including the Rock Garden, Rose Garden, and Capitol Complex

Chandigarh

Image Source: Pixabay

