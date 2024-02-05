Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
FEBRUARY 05, 2024
Places to visit in Haryana
Immerse yourself in the historical significance of Kurukshetra, the battlefield of the epic Mahabharata. Visit the Brahma Sarovar and witness the grandeur of the Bhishma Kund
Kurukshetra
A haven for bird enthusiasts, Sultanpur National Park is home to a myriad of migratory birds. Take a stroll along the trails and enjoy the serenity of nature
Sultanpur National Park
Located in the Gurugram district of Haryana, it is a charming town that blends natural beauty with cultural richness
Sohna
Admire the Mughal-inspired beauty of Pinjore Gardens, where terraced lawns, fountains, and historic structures create a serene atmosphere
Pinjore Gardens
Uncover the historical significance of Panipat, known for three major battles. Visit the Panipat Museum to delve into the details of these pivotal events
Panipat
Pay homage to the Sufi saint Sheikh Chilli at his intricately designed tomb in Thanesar. The tomb reflects a unique blend of Indo-Islamic architecture
Sheikh Chilli's Tomb
It is located in the Gurugram district of Haryana, a haven for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts, home to over 250 species of resident and migratory birds
Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary
Enjoy the picturesque landscapes of Panchkula, nestled at the foothills of the Shivaliks. Take a stroll along the Ghaggar River or visit the Cactus Garden for a peaceful retreat
Panchkula
Escape to the tranquility of Morni Hills, Haryana's only hill station. Explore the dense forests, trek to the Tikkar Taal, and relish the breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys
Morni Hills
While Chandigarh is a Union Territory, it serves as the capital of Haryana and Punjab. Discover the architectural marvels of the city designed by Le Corbusier, including the Rock Garden, Rose Garden, and Capitol Complex
Chandigarh
