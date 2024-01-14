Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
JANUARY 14, 2024
Places to visit in Houston
Explore NASA's official visitor center, touch a moon rock, and discover upcoming space projects
Houston Space Center
Image Source: Freepik
Visit a zoo with over 6000 exotic animals, offering unique feeding experiences and close encounters with marine life
Houston Zoo
Image Source: Freepik
Discover 19 museums, including natural science, fine arts, and children's museums, conveniently located for a day of cultural exploration
Museum District
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy a 160-acre park with walking trails, biking paths, and water activities along the serene Buffalo Bayou
Buffalo Bayou Park
Image credit- Pexels
Delight in Houston's culinary scene at Southern Goods, offering diverse flavors in a cozy setting
Southern Goods Restaurant
Image credit- Pexels
Explore Houston's vibrant street art scene, featuring colorful graffiti on city walls
Preston Street
Image credit- Pexels
Shop at quirky Vintage Stores in the 19th district, Heights, for retro decor, collectibles, and unique items
Vintage Stores
Image credit- Pexels
Experience the excitement of American sports culture at NRG Stadium during events like the NFL or Super Bowl
NRG Stadium
Image credit- Pexels
Attend the annual festival in February and March for rodeo, livestock shows, carnivals, and family entertainment
Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo
Image credit- Freepik
Witness the beauty of a multi-storeyed sculptural fountain at Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park with flowing sheets of water
Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park
Image credit- Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.