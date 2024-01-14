Heading 3

Places to visit in Houston

Explore NASA's official visitor center, touch a moon rock, and discover upcoming space projects

Houston Space Center

Image Source: Freepik

Visit a zoo with over 6000 exotic animals, offering unique feeding experiences and close encounters with marine life

Houston Zoo

Image Source: Freepik

Discover 19 museums, including natural science, fine arts, and children's museums, conveniently located for a day of cultural exploration

Museum District

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy a 160-acre park with walking trails, biking paths, and water activities along the serene Buffalo Bayou

Buffalo Bayou Park

Image credit- Pexels

Delight in Houston's culinary scene at Southern Goods, offering diverse flavors in a cozy setting

Southern Goods Restaurant

Image credit- Pexels

Explore Houston's vibrant street art scene, featuring colorful graffiti on city walls

Preston Street

Image credit- Pexels

Shop at quirky Vintage Stores in the 19th district, Heights, for retro decor, collectibles, and unique items

Vintage Stores

Image credit- Pexels

Experience the excitement of American sports culture at NRG Stadium during events like the NFL or Super Bowl

NRG Stadium

Image credit- Pexels

Attend the annual festival in February and March for rodeo, livestock shows, carnivals, and family entertainment

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

Image credit- Freepik

Witness the beauty of a multi-storeyed sculptural fountain at Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park with flowing sheets of water

Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park

Image credit- Freepik

