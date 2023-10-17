Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

OCTOBER 17, 2023

Places to visit in Jaipur

The Palace of Winds is an iconic structure known for its unique honeycomb design with 953 small windows and Jharokhas

Hawa Mahal

Image Source: Pexels 

This majestic fort is located on a hill known for its impressive architecture, stunning palaces and amazing mirror work

Amer Fort

Image Source: Pexels 

This grand royal residence also houses a museum displaying royal artefacts

City Palace

Image Source: Pexels 

This UNESCO World Heritage site has a collection of architectural astronomical instruments

Jantar Mantar

Image Source: Pexels 

Place famous for housing the largest cannon on wheels, Jaigarh Fort is a historic structure with a museum showcasing weaponry and artefacts

Jaigarh Fort

Image Source: Pexels 

The fort offers a panoramic view of Jaipur and is a perfect spot for sunset watching

Nahargarh Fort

Image Source: Pexels 

The Water Palace is located in the middle of Man Sagar and offers an attractive view

Jal Mahal

Image Source: Pexels 

This famous fort is known for its horror stories, and is perfect for exploring amazing architecture and getting the thrill

Bhangarh Fort

Image Source: Pexels 

The mahal located within Amber Palace- is perfect for admiring the mirror work that creates an amazing play of reflections

Sheesh Mahal

Image Source: Pexels 

The Mandir also known as Laxmi Narayan temple is a beautiful white marble temple 

Birla Mandir

Image Source: Pexels 

