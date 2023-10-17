Heading 3
OCTOBER 17, 2023
Places to visit in Jaipur
The Palace of Winds is an iconic structure known for its unique honeycomb design with 953 small windows and Jharokhas
Hawa Mahal
Image Source: Pexels
This majestic fort is located on a hill known for its impressive architecture, stunning palaces and amazing mirror work
Amer Fort
Image Source: Pexels
This grand royal residence also houses a museum displaying royal artefacts
City Palace
Image Source: Pexels
This UNESCO World Heritage site has a collection of architectural astronomical instruments
Jantar Mantar
Image Source: Pexels
Place famous for housing the largest cannon on wheels, Jaigarh Fort is a historic structure with a museum showcasing weaponry and artefacts
Jaigarh Fort
Image Source: Pexels
The fort offers a panoramic view of Jaipur and is a perfect spot for sunset watching
Nahargarh Fort
Image Source: Pexels
The Water Palace is located in the middle of Man Sagar and offers an attractive view
Jal Mahal
Image Source: Pexels
This famous fort is known for its horror stories, and is perfect for exploring amazing architecture and getting the thrill
Bhangarh Fort
Image Source: Pexels
The mahal located within Amber Palace- is perfect for admiring the mirror work that creates an amazing play of reflections
Sheesh Mahal
Image Source: Pexels
The Mandir also known as Laxmi Narayan temple is a beautiful white marble temple
Birla Mandir
Image Source: Pexels
