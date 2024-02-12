Heading 3

Places to visit in Jammu & Kashmir

Explore serene Dal Lake and Mughal gardens

Srinagar

Enjoy skiing and scenic beauty

Gulmarg

Trek amid lush valleys and visit Betaab Valley

Pahalgam

Embark on glacier treks and camping

Sonamarg

Experience high-altitude desert landscapes and monasteries

Leh-Ladakh

Seek blessings at Vaishno Devi temple.

Jammu

Relax in pine forests and meadows.

Patnitop

Ride double-humped camels in this beautiful landscape.

Nubra Valley

Spot endangered Hangul deer.

Dachigam National Park

Attend a vibrant Hemis Festival at an ancient monastery.

Hemis

