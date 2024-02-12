Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
FEBRUARY 12, 2024
Places to visit in Jammu & Kashmir
Explore serene Dal Lake and Mughal gardens
Srinagar
Enjoy skiing and scenic beauty
Gulmarg
Trek amid lush valleys and visit Betaab Valley
Pahalgam
Embark on glacier treks and camping
Sonamarg
Experience high-altitude desert landscapes and monasteries
Leh-Ladakh
Seek blessings at Vaishno Devi temple.
Jammu
Relax in pine forests and meadows.
Patnitop
Ride double-humped camels in this beautiful landscape.
Nubra Valley
Spot endangered Hangul deer.
Dachigam National Park
Attend a vibrant Hemis Festival at an ancient monastery.
Hemis
