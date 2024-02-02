Heading 3

Places to visit in Jodhpur

Explore the majestic Mehrangarh Fort, standing tall on a hill, showcasing centuries of history and offering enchanting views of Jodhpur

Mehrangarh Fort

Visit the serene Jaswant Thada, a beautiful white marble monument beside a lake, honoring Maharaja Jaswant Singh II

Jaswant Thada

Discover the grand Umaid Bhawan Palace, built in 1929, now housing a royal residence, luxury hotel, and a museum showcasing the fascinating history of Jodhpur kings

Umaid Bhawan Palace

Enjoy the picturesque Balsamand Lake, built in 1159 AD, surrounded by lush greenery, offering a perfect setting for picnics and a chance to spot peacocks

Balsamand Lake

Experience the scenic Kailana Lake, constructed in 1872, popular for birdwatching, boating, and witnessing sunsets away from the city's hustle

Kailana Lake

Explore Machiya Safari Park, a haven for wildlife enthusiasts, offering sightings of desert foxes, wild cats, and exotic birds

Machiya Safari Park

Walk through the Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park, a 170-acre area showcasing the unique plant life of Rajasthan's rocky trails, aiming to restore the ecology

Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park

Visit the Chamunda Mata Temple, a popular place of worship with a black stone idol of Mother Chamunda, attracting people from all backgrounds

Chamunda Mata Temple

Discover Jodhpur's past at the Government Museum, featuring miniature paintings, portraits, textiles, weapons, and local art in the heart of Umaid Garden

Jodhpur Government Museum

Experience tranquility at the Mahamandir Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, with 84 intricately carved pillars depicting various Yoga posture

Mahamandir Temple

