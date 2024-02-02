Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
FEBRUARY 02, 2024
Places to visit in Jodhpur
Explore the majestic Mehrangarh Fort, standing tall on a hill, showcasing centuries of history and offering enchanting views of Jodhpur
Mehrangarh Fort
Image Source: Freepik
Visit the serene Jaswant Thada, a beautiful white marble monument beside a lake, honoring Maharaja Jaswant Singh II
Jaswant Thada
Image Source: Pexels
Discover the grand Umaid Bhawan Palace, built in 1929, now housing a royal residence, luxury hotel, and a museum showcasing the fascinating history of Jodhpur kings
Umaid Bhawan Palace
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy the picturesque Balsamand Lake, built in 1159 AD, surrounded by lush greenery, offering a perfect setting for picnics and a chance to spot peacocks
Balsamand Lake
Image Source: Freepik
Experience the scenic Kailana Lake, constructed in 1872, popular for birdwatching, boating, and witnessing sunsets away from the city's hustle
Kailana Lake
Image Source: Pexels
Explore Machiya Safari Park, a haven for wildlife enthusiasts, offering sightings of desert foxes, wild cats, and exotic birds
Machiya Safari Park
Image Source: Freepik
Walk through the Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park, a 170-acre area showcasing the unique plant life of Rajasthan's rocky trails, aiming to restore the ecology
Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park
Image Source: Freepik
Visit the Chamunda Mata Temple, a popular place of worship with a black stone idol of Mother Chamunda, attracting people from all backgrounds
Chamunda Mata Temple
Image Source: Freepik
Discover Jodhpur's past at the Government Museum, featuring miniature paintings, portraits, textiles, weapons, and local art in the heart of Umaid Garden
Jodhpur Government Museum
Image Source: Freepik
Experience tranquility at the Mahamandir Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, with 84 intricately carved pillars depicting various Yoga posture
Mahamandir Temple
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.