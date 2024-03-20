Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Travel

MARCH 20, 2024

Places to visit in Kerala with family

Known as Venice of the East, Alleppey is a must-visit place with your family. This beautiful place is the hub of Kerala's backwaters 

Alleppey

Image: Pexels

Famous hill station located in the district of Idukki. Munnar is best known as Tea capital of Kerala. You can enjoy lush green tea gardens which provide a serene beauty to its climate 

Munnar

Image: Pexels

It is one of the top sights to explore in Kerala with family. You can enjoy some crazy water sports activities like swimming, surfing, catamaran rides and paragliding here 

Kovalam Beach

Image: Pexels

Sandwiched between North Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka state borders, Wayanad is a beautiful hill station to visit with your family 

Wayanad

Image: Pexels

Kochi has the only eco-friendly underwater resort in entire Asia! Also, the Malabar Cuisine of Kochi is world-famous and is new hype!

Kochi

Image: Pexels

An island resort with a golden sand beach. Acknowledge the feel of the Maldives because the stilt cottages float on the backwaters and are equipped with jacuzzi, bathtubs, and private balcony 

Poovar Island

Image: Pexels

This place is the amalgamation of Kerala's Cultural and spiritual side. The age-old Thrissur Zoo, State Museum and religious Sites are its biggest attractions 

Thrissur

Image: Pexels

Also known as Calicut, Kozhikode is popular for its culture, historical places, educational institutions, and culinary experiences 

Kozhikode

Image: Pexels

Popular for many Hindu temples, Varkala also offers beautiful beaches where you can enjoy many water-sport activities 

Varkala

Image: Pexels

Situated on the southwest coast of Kerala, tourists get to explore the hidden gems along with the seaport that has a rich past of Arabs, Chinese, Dutch, Portuguese, and British

Kollam

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here