MARCH 20, 2024
Places to visit in Kerala with family
Known as Venice of the East, Alleppey is a must-visit place with your family. This beautiful place is the hub of Kerala's backwaters
Alleppey
Image: Pexels
Famous hill station located in the district of Idukki. Munnar is best known as Tea capital of Kerala. You can enjoy lush green tea gardens which provide a serene beauty to its climate
Munnar
Image: Pexels
It is one of the top sights to explore in Kerala with family. You can enjoy some crazy water sports activities like swimming, surfing, catamaran rides and paragliding here
Kovalam Beach
Image: Pexels
Sandwiched between North Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka state borders, Wayanad is a beautiful hill station to visit with your family
Wayanad
Image: Pexels
Kochi has the only eco-friendly underwater resort in entire Asia! Also, the Malabar Cuisine of Kochi is world-famous and is new hype!
Kochi
Image: Pexels
An island resort with a golden sand beach. Acknowledge the feel of the Maldives because the stilt cottages float on the backwaters and are equipped with jacuzzi, bathtubs, and private balcony
Poovar Island
Image: Pexels
This place is the amalgamation of Kerala's Cultural and spiritual side. The age-old Thrissur Zoo, State Museum and religious Sites are its biggest attractions
Thrissur
Image: Pexels
Also known as Calicut, Kozhikode is popular for its culture, historical places, educational institutions, and culinary experiences
Kozhikode
Image: Pexels
Popular for many Hindu temples, Varkala also offers beautiful beaches where you can enjoy many water-sport activities
Varkala
Image: Pexels
Situated on the southwest coast of Kerala, tourists get to explore the hidden gems along with the seaport that has a rich past of Arabs, Chinese, Dutch, Portuguese, and British
Kollam
Image: Pexels
