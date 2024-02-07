Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

FEBRUARY 07, 2024

Places to Visit in Kodaikanal

The centerpiece of Kodaikanal, this picturesque lake offers postcard-worthy views of the surrounding hillsides. Take a serene walk along the shore or enjoy boating with the backdrop of the hills

Kodaikanal Lake

Established over 100 years ago, Bryant Park is a botanical garden featuring diverse flora, manicured lawns, and winding pathways for nature lovers to explore

Bryant Park

Named for its silvery spray, the pristine Silver Cascade Falls beautifully cascades down the hills. The falls can be easily accessed by a short, scenic walk 

Silver Cascade Falls

This renowned Kodaikanal viewpoint offers breathtaking sights of massive boulders peeking out amidst wispy clouds. Ideal for photographers and nature enthusiasts

Pillar Rocks

Bear Shola Falls is a hidden gem tumbling through a reserve forest said to be a haven for bears. The tranquil waterfall can be reached via a rejuvenating forest hike

Bear Shola Falls

Coaker's Walk is a peaceful one-kilometer paved pedestrian trail winding along the edge of steep slopes. Offering panoramic valley views and clean mountain air

Coaker’s walk

Also called Devil's Kitchen, these mysterious caves tucked between Pillar Rocks boulders can only be admired from a distance for safety reasons. Adding to the hill retreat's allure

Guna Cave or Devil’s Kitchen

This spectacular vantage point overlooking the landscape is named after Sir Thomas Moir. The lookout point draws scores of shutterbugs during travel season

Moir Point

Resembling a dolphin's nose, this rock formation extends over a breathtaking canyon. Offering adventurous tourists spectacular views along with thrills

Dolphin’s nose

Considered among India's highest waterfalls, Thalaiyar Falls is an impressive 975 ft high cascade also referred to as Rat Tail Falls due to its thin stream

Thalaiyar falls

