Priyanshi Shah
travel
FEBRUARY 07, 2024
Places to Visit in Kodaikanal
The centerpiece of Kodaikanal, this picturesque lake offers postcard-worthy views of the surrounding hillsides. Take a serene walk along the shore or enjoy boating with the backdrop of the hills
Kodaikanal Lake
Image Source: Freepik
Established over 100 years ago, Bryant Park is a botanical garden featuring diverse flora, manicured lawns, and winding pathways for nature lovers to explore
Bryant Park
Image Source: Freepik
Named for its silvery spray, the pristine Silver Cascade Falls beautifully cascades down the hills. The falls can be easily accessed by a short, scenic walk
Silver Cascade Falls
Image Source: Freepik
This renowned Kodaikanal viewpoint offers breathtaking sights of massive boulders peeking out amidst wispy clouds. Ideal for photographers and nature enthusiasts
Pillar Rocks
Image Source: Freepik
Bear Shola Falls is a hidden gem tumbling through a reserve forest said to be a haven for bears. The tranquil waterfall can be reached via a rejuvenating forest hike
Bear Shola Falls
Image Source: Freepik
Coaker's Walk is a peaceful one-kilometer paved pedestrian trail winding along the edge of steep slopes. Offering panoramic valley views and clean mountain air
Coaker’s walk
Image Source: Freepik
Also called Devil's Kitchen, these mysterious caves tucked between Pillar Rocks boulders can only be admired from a distance for safety reasons. Adding to the hill retreat's allure
Guna Cave or Devil’s Kitchen
Image Source: Freepik
This spectacular vantage point overlooking the landscape is named after Sir Thomas Moir. The lookout point draws scores of shutterbugs during travel season
Moir Point
Image Source: Freepik
Resembling a dolphin's nose, this rock formation extends over a breathtaking canyon. Offering adventurous tourists spectacular views along with thrills
Dolphin’s nose
Image Source: Freepik
Considered among India's highest waterfalls, Thalaiyar Falls is an impressive 975 ft high cascade also referred to as Rat Tail Falls due to its thin stream
Thalaiyar falls
Image Source: Freepik
