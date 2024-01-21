Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

January 21, 2024

Places to visit in Las Vegas

This high-end and spectacular resort has number of hidden gems in its corridor and beautiful fountain is a cherry on top

Bellagio Casino & Fountain Show

Image Source: freepik

The icon of the city and one of famous attraction is at 550 feet high that gives bird-eye view of the city 

High Roller Ferris Wheel

Image Source: pexels

The largest water reservoir of the country provides electricity to three different states California, Arizona, and Nevada

Hoover Dam

Image Source: freepik

Another breathtaking must-visit attraction is Stratosphere tower that has height of almost 1150 feet that is one of the major reason to visit

Stratosphere

Image Source: pexels

Officially known as National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement exhibits the story of Mob in USA via technology

The Mob Museum

Image Source: pexels

It's always great to get a chance to visit two places in one visit and Paris, Las Vegas gives you that chance and let you enjoy the view like you would have done in Eiffel tower

Paris, Las Vegas

Image Source: pexels

With luxury resorts, theme places, grand restaurants, and Jubilant casinos, this place has a complete different night vibe

The Strip

Image Source: pexels

This place can be your perfect escape spot from lights and noise of city that let you enjoy 25 km long drive to desert

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

Image Source: pexels

The brightest neon signs on the side of streets has always been one of attraction to visit Las Vegas and this place store, showcase, and refurbish these signs

The Neon Museum

Image Source: pexels

One of the must-visit attraction for adults let you test your detective skills  and its Grand Restaurant has beautiful pool that is worth-seeing

MGM Grand & CSI

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here