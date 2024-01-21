Heading 3
January 21, 2024
Places to visit in Las Vegas
This high-end and spectacular resort has number of hidden gems in its corridor and beautiful fountain is a cherry on top
Bellagio Casino & Fountain Show
Image Source: freepik
The icon of the city and one of famous attraction is at 550 feet high that gives bird-eye view of the city
High Roller Ferris Wheel
Image Source: pexels
The largest water reservoir of the country provides electricity to three different states California, Arizona, and Nevada
Hoover Dam
Image Source: freepik
Another breathtaking must-visit attraction is Stratosphere tower that has height of almost 1150 feet that is one of the major reason to visit
Stratosphere
Image Source: pexels
Officially known as National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement exhibits the story of Mob in USA via technology
The Mob Museum
Image Source: pexels
It's always great to get a chance to visit two places in one visit and Paris, Las Vegas gives you that chance and let you enjoy the view like you would have done in Eiffel tower
Paris, Las Vegas
Image Source: pexels
With luxury resorts, theme places, grand restaurants, and Jubilant casinos, this place has a complete different night vibe
The Strip
Image Source: pexels
This place can be your perfect escape spot from lights and noise of city that let you enjoy 25 km long drive to desert
Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area
Image Source: pexels
The brightest neon signs on the side of streets has always been one of attraction to visit Las Vegas and this place store, showcase, and refurbish these signs
The Neon Museum
Image Source: pexels
One of the must-visit attraction for adults let you test your detective skills and its Grand Restaurant has beautiful pool that is worth-seeing
MGM Grand & CSI
Image Source: pexels
