Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
FEBRUARY 09, 2024
Places to visit in Lucknow
An architectural marvel built by Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula in the 18th century. Explore the labyrinthine Bhool Bhulaiya, marvel at the towering Rumi Darwaza, and soak in the regal ambiance of this iconic landmark
Bara Imambara
Image Source: Pexels
Admire the exquisite beauty of Chota Imambara or the Hussainabad Imambara. Explore the serene gardens, visit the grand mausoleum of Nawab Muhammad Ali Shah, and witness the mesmerizing Chandeliers of Silver and Gold
Chota Imambara
Image Source: Pexels
A colonial-era complex that served as the residence of the British Resident General during the sepoy mutiny of 1857. Explore the ruins, visit the museum, and learn about the significant events that shaped India's struggle for independence
Lucknow Residency
Image Source: Pexels
It is home to a vast collection of artifacts, artworks, and historical treasures. Explore galleries dedicated to archaeology, natural history, and fine arts, and gain insights into the region’s rich and diverse heritage
State Museum Lucknow
Image Source: Pexels
A majestic gateway that once welcomed travelers to the city of Lucknow. Admire its intricate design, towering height, and imposing presence, and capture stunning views of the cityscape from its elevated vantage point
Rumi Darwaza
Image Source: Pexels
Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and unwind in the tranquil surroundings of Janeshwar Mishra Park, one of the largest urban parks in Asia. Stroll along scenic pathways, enjoy boating on the lake, and relax amidst lush greenery
Janeshwar Mishra Park
Image Source: Pexels
Discover a diverse array of wildlife at this Zoological Garden, also known as Lucknow Zoo. Explore the expansive grounds, encounter exotic animals from around the world, and enjoy family-friendly attractions
Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden
Image Source: Pexels
Lucknow's oldest market, Chowk, is where narrow lanes are lined with traditional shops selling handicrafts, jewelry, and delicious street food. Explore the bustling bazaars, savor local delicacies like kebabs and biryani
Chowk
Image Source: Pixabay
A sprawling monument dedicated to the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Admire the grand statues, intricate carvings, and serene reflecting pools that adorn this magnificent memorial
Ambedkar Memorial Park
Image Source: Pexels
Developed along the banks of the Gomti River, this park features landscaped gardens, jogging tracks, and waterfront promenades. It offers panoramic views of the river and is a popular spot for evening walks and recreational activities
Gomti Riverfront Park
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.