Places to visit in Majuli

Majuli is known for its Satras, which are Vaishnavite monasteries. Some of the prominent ones to visit are Kamalabari Satra, Auniati Satra, Dakhinpat Satra, and Garmur Satra

Satras

Experience the vibrant culture of Majuli by attending its cultural festivals, where you can witness traditional music, dance, and art forms

Majuli Cultural Festival

Visit this Satra to witness the art of mask-making, a traditional craft of Majuli

Samaguri Satra

Explore the scenic beauty of Tengapania, a picturesque spot on the island

Tengapania

This town is famous for its pottery and handloom products. Visitors can witness the traditional craftsmanship and even purchase souvenirs

Garamurh

Learn about the history and culture of Majuli at the Auniati Museum, which showcases artifacts and relics related to the island's heritage

Auniati Museum

Majuli is a paradise for birdwatchers, with numerous species of birds found in its wetlands and marshes. Pigeon Island and Chakulia Panda are popular spots for bird watching

Bird Watching

Experience the grand Raas Festival celebrated at Dakhinpat Satra, where devotees perform traditional dances and religious rituals

Dakhinpat Satra Raas Festival

Take a boat ride on the Brahmaputra River and enjoy the scenic beauty surrounding Majuli

Brahmaputra River

Relax and unwind at Majuli Beach, where you can enjoy breathtaking views of  sunset and find solace

Majuli Beach

