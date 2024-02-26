Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
FEBRUARY 26, 2024
Places to visit in Majuli
Majuli is known for its Satras, which are Vaishnavite monasteries. Some of the prominent ones to visit are Kamalabari Satra, Auniati Satra, Dakhinpat Satra, and Garmur Satra
Satras
Experience the vibrant culture of Majuli by attending its cultural festivals, where you can witness traditional music, dance, and art forms
Majuli Cultural Festival
Visit this Satra to witness the art of mask-making, a traditional craft of Majuli
Samaguri Satra
Explore the scenic beauty of Tengapania, a picturesque spot on the island
Tengapania
This town is famous for its pottery and handloom products. Visitors can witness the traditional craftsmanship and even purchase souvenirs
Garamurh
Learn about the history and culture of Majuli at the Auniati Museum, which showcases artifacts and relics related to the island's heritage
Auniati Museum
Majuli is a paradise for birdwatchers, with numerous species of birds found in its wetlands and marshes. Pigeon Island and Chakulia Panda are popular spots for bird watching
Bird Watching
Experience the grand Raas Festival celebrated at Dakhinpat Satra, where devotees perform traditional dances and religious rituals
Dakhinpat Satra Raas Festival
Take a boat ride on the Brahmaputra River and enjoy the scenic beauty surrounding Majuli
Brahmaputra River
Relax and unwind at Majuli Beach, where you can enjoy breathtaking views of sunset and find solace
Majuli Beach
