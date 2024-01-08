Heading 3

Places to visit in Maldives

Explore the vibrant capital with its ancient mosque, colorful buildings, and bustling markets

Male City

Image Source: Pexels

Enjoy the beauty of this man-made beach in Male, perfect for relaxation and water activities

Artificial Beach

Image Source: Pexels

Discover Maldivian history with a visit to the National Museum, showcasing artifacts from various eras

National Museum

Image Source: Pexels

Explore stunning islands like Gan in Addu Atoll and engage in water activities, walk on sandy beaches, and interact with the friendly locals

Addu Atoll

Image Source: Pexels

Ideal for couples, Maafushi Island offers a peaceful retreat with water activities and cultural experiences

Maafushi Island

Image Source: Pexels

Witness the stunning architecture of the Grand Friday Mosque, a religious and architectural marvel in Male

Grand Friday Mosque

Image Source: Pexels

Experience tranquility on this pristine and less-explored island, known for its clear lagoons and white sandy beaches

Fulhadhoo Island

Image Source: Pexels

Enjoy water activities, spa treatments, and the unique opportunity to sleep under the Indian Ocean

The Muraka - Conrad

Image Source: Pexels

Witness the magical phenomenon of glowing waters at night, caused by bioluminescent plankton

Vaadhoo Island

Image Source: Pexels

Visit Dhigurah for its long sandy beach and vibrant local culture

Dhigurah Island

Image Source: Pexels

