Priyanshi Shah
travel
JANUARY 08, 2024
Places to visit in Maldives
Explore the vibrant capital with its ancient mosque, colorful buildings, and bustling markets
Male City
Enjoy the beauty of this man-made beach in Male, perfect for relaxation and water activities
Artificial Beach
Discover Maldivian history with a visit to the National Museum, showcasing artifacts from various eras
National Museum
Explore stunning islands like Gan in Addu Atoll and engage in water activities, walk on sandy beaches, and interact with the friendly locals
Addu Atoll
Ideal for couples, Maafushi Island offers a peaceful retreat with water activities and cultural experiences
Maafushi Island
Witness the stunning architecture of the Grand Friday Mosque, a religious and architectural marvel in Male
Grand Friday Mosque
Experience tranquility on this pristine and less-explored island, known for its clear lagoons and white sandy beaches
Fulhadhoo Island
Enjoy water activities, spa treatments, and the unique opportunity to sleep under the Indian Ocean
The Muraka - Conrad
Witness the magical phenomenon of glowing waters at night, caused by bioluminescent plankton
Vaadhoo Island
Visit Dhigurah for its long sandy beach and vibrant local culture
Dhigurah Island
