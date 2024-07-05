Heading 3

Places To Visit In Manali In 2 Days

Enjoy lush mountains and pine trees along the River Beas, offering mesmerizing views and a peaceful retreat from busy life

Kullu

Image Source: Freepik

Witness the beauty of water cascading down from 150 ft, perfect for a refreshing dip in the pool

Jogini waterfalls

Image Source: Freepik

Experience the breathtaking views of snow-covered mountains, and glaciers, with fun activities like paragliding, skiing, and zorbing

Solang Valley

Image Source: Freepik

A serene municipal garden ideal for boating, and picnics, among beautiful deodar trees, and river

Van Vihar Park

Image Source: Freepik

Named after Raja Gulab Singh, this snowy spot is perfect for skiing and paragliding, especially in winter

Image Source: Freepik

Gulaba

Dedicated to sage Vashishtha, explore this temple known for having healing hot water springs and antique interiors

Vashisht Temple

Image Source: Freepik

Dedicated to sage Manu, this unique temple offers a spiritual experience with fascinating views of hills and the River Beas

Manu Temple

Image Source: Freepik

A sacred site for both Hindus and Sikhs, is renowned for its holy springs, which are believed to heal skin diseases

Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara

Image Source: Freepik

Rahala Falls

Image Source: Freepik

A stunning waterfall formed by melting glaciers, best visited from March to October for a chilly yet beautiful sight

Visit this ancient cave temple dedicated to Bhim’s consort from Mahabharata, surrounded by tranquil forests

Hadimba Temple

Image Source: Freepik

