Priyanshi Shah
Travel
july 05, 2024
Places To Visit In Manali In 2 Days
Enjoy lush mountains and pine trees along the River Beas, offering mesmerizing views and a peaceful retreat from busy life
Kullu
Image Source: Freepik
Witness the beauty of water cascading down from 150 ft, perfect for a refreshing dip in the pool
Jogini waterfalls
Image Source: Freepik
Experience the breathtaking views of snow-covered mountains, and glaciers, with fun activities like paragliding, skiing, and zorbing
Solang Valley
Image Source: Freepik
A serene municipal garden ideal for boating, and picnics, among beautiful deodar trees, and river
Van Vihar Park
Image Source: Freepik
Named after Raja Gulab Singh, this snowy spot is perfect for skiing and paragliding, especially in winter
Image Source: Freepik
Gulaba
Dedicated to sage Vashishtha, explore this temple known for having healing hot water springs and antique interiors
Vashisht Temple
Image Source: Freepik
Dedicated to sage Manu, this unique temple offers a spiritual experience with fascinating views of hills and the River Beas
Manu Temple
Image Source: Freepik
A sacred site for both Hindus and Sikhs, is renowned for its holy springs, which are believed to heal skin diseases
Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara
Image Source: Freepik
Rahala Falls
Image Source: Freepik
A stunning waterfall formed by melting glaciers, best visited from March to October for a chilly yet beautiful sight
Visit this ancient cave temple dedicated to Bhim’s consort from Mahabharata, surrounded by tranquil forests
Hadimba Temple
Image Source: Freepik
