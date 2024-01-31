Heading 3

January 31, 2024

Places to visit in Maryland

Perfect for families with a beautiful beach, lively boardwalk, and kid-friendly attractions

Ocean City, MD

A relaxing getaway with sandy beaches, hiking trails, and a chance to spot wild horses

Assateague Island

Great for boat lovers and history enthusiasts, with a beautiful Naval Academy campus and sailing events

Annapolis

A must-visit for history buffs, the site of the bloodiest single-day battle in American history

Antietam National Battlefield 

Once a thriving resort, now a serene town ideal for quiet getaways and family-friendly attractions

Chesapeake Beach

Maryland's largest freshwater lake, offering year-round outdoor activities

Deep Creek Lake

A bustling hub with shops, restaurants, and entertainment, including the iconic Capital Wheel

National Harbor

A lively city with art museums, sports games, and family-friendly attractions

Baltimore

Deep ties to the Civil War, explored through historical sites and a vibrant downtown

Frederick

Known as The Grand Old Ditch, offering hiking trails, biking paths, and water activities

Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park

