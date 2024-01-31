Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 31, 2024
Places to visit in Maryland
Perfect for families with a beautiful beach, lively boardwalk, and kid-friendly attractions
Ocean City, MD
Image Source: Freepik
A relaxing getaway with sandy beaches, hiking trails, and a chance to spot wild horses
Assateague Island
Image Source: Freepik
Great for boat lovers and history enthusiasts, with a beautiful Naval Academy campus and sailing events
Annapolis
Image Source: Freepik
A must-visit for history buffs, the site of the bloodiest single-day battle in American history
Antietam National Battlefield
Image Source: Freepik
Once a thriving resort, now a serene town ideal for quiet getaways and family-friendly attractions
Chesapeake Beach
Image Source: Freepik
Maryland's largest freshwater lake, offering year-round outdoor activities
Deep Creek Lake
Image Source: Freepik
A bustling hub with shops, restaurants, and entertainment, including the iconic Capital Wheel
National Harbor
Image Source: Freepik
A lively city with art museums, sports games, and family-friendly attractions
Baltimore
Image Source: Freepik
Deep ties to the Civil War, explored through historical sites and a vibrant downtown
Frederick
Image Source: Freepik
Known as The Grand Old Ditch, offering hiking trails, biking paths, and water activities
Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.