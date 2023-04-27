APRIL 27, 2023
Places to visit in May
Image : pexel
Spiti is a place with natural beauty in abundance and known for its rugged mountainscape
Spiti
Image : Pexels
One of the best destinations for summer vacations are the serene backwaters of Kerala
Kerala Backwaters
Image : UnSplash
A hill station in Uttarakhand famous for its scenic views of the Himalayas
Kausani
Image : UnSplash
Known for adventure and comfortable climate throughout the year, it is located in Meghalaya
Shillong
Image : UnSplash
A town in Karnataka known for its wildlife sanctuary
Dandeli
Image : pexel
A coral island in Lakshadweep known for its water sports
Kadmat Island
Image : UnSplash
Famous for its wildlife, culture & cuisines, Almora is located in the state of Uttarakhand
Almora
Image : UnSplash
Known as the Switzerland of India one can spot snow leopards and red foxes as well
Auli
Image : UnSplash
Featuring several elevated viewing points located in Maharashtra, Mahabaleshwar is one of the most beautiful places in the country
Mahabaleshwar
Image : UnSplash
Coffee land of Karnataka famous for its serene environment & lush green forests, is a serene place to visit
Chikkamagaluru
