Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 27, 2023

Places to visit in May

Image : pexel

Spiti is a place with natural beauty in abundance and known for its rugged mountainscape

Spiti

Image : Pexels

One of the best destinations for summer vacations are the serene backwaters of Kerala

Kerala Backwaters

Image : UnSplash

A hill station in Uttarakhand famous for its scenic views of the Himalayas

Kausani

Image : UnSplash

Known for adventure and comfortable climate throughout the year, it is located in Meghalaya

Shillong

Image : UnSplash

A town in Karnataka known for its wildlife sanctuary

Dandeli

Image : pexel

A coral island in Lakshadweep known for its water sports

Kadmat Island

Image : UnSplash

Famous for its wildlife, culture & cuisines, Almora is located in the state of Uttarakhand

Almora

Image : UnSplash

Known as the Switzerland of India one can spot snow leopards and red foxes as well

Auli

Image : UnSplash

Featuring several elevated viewing points located in Maharashtra, Mahabaleshwar is one of the most beautiful places in the country

Mahabaleshwar

Image : UnSplash

Coffee land of Karnataka famous for its serene environment & lush green forests, is a serene place to visit

Chikkamagaluru

