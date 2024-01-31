Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 31, 2024
Places to visit in Meerut
Oldest Shiva temple in Meerut, a favorite among Lord Shiva devotees due to its self-manifested Shiva Linga
Augharnath Temple
Image Source: Freepik
A Mughal-era mausoleum built by Queen Noor Jahan in 1628, honoring Hazrat Shahpeer, Emperor Jahangir's teacher and the queen's advisor
Shapir
Image Source: Freepik
Ancient town on the Ganga's banks, central to Mahabharata tales and a significant Jain pilgrimage site
Hastinapur
Image Source: Freepik
Monument on the Buriganga River, associated with epic tales as Draupadi's kitchen, attracting history and mythology enthusiasts
Draupadi-ki-Rasoi
Image Source: Freepik
Memorial built in memory of the 1857 revolt, well-maintained and hosts events during important Indian national holidays
Shaheed Smarak
Image Source: Freepik
One of Northern India's oldest and largest churches with traditional architecture and lush green surroundings
St John's Church Meerut
Image Source: Freepik
Important dam generating electricity and a popular picnic spot known for natural beauty and tranquility
Bhole ki Jhaal
Image Source: Freepik
Archaeological site linked to the Mahabharata, believed to be the former abode of Vidura, the intellectual minister of the Kauravas
Vidur Ka Tila
Image Source: Freepik
Thousands-year-old temple offering insight into Jain culture, housing two significant altars, including the wish-granting shrine of Tikal Wale Bala
Digambar Jain Temple
Image Source: Freepik
Historic landmark built in 1900, dedicated to poet Nawab Mustafa Khan Shaifta, recognized for distinguished architecture and historical importance in Meerut
Mustafa Castle
Image Source: Freepik
