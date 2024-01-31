Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

January 31, 2024

Places to visit in Meerut

Oldest Shiva temple in Meerut, a favorite among Lord Shiva devotees due to its self-manifested Shiva Linga

Augharnath Temple

Image Source: Freepik

A Mughal-era mausoleum built by Queen Noor Jahan in 1628, honoring Hazrat Shahpeer, Emperor Jahangir's teacher and the queen's advisor

Shapir

Image Source: Freepik

Ancient town on the Ganga's banks, central to Mahabharata tales and a significant Jain pilgrimage site

Hastinapur

Image Source: Freepik

Monument on the Buriganga River, associated with epic tales as Draupadi's kitchen, attracting history and mythology enthusiasts

Draupadi-ki-Rasoi

Image Source: Freepik

Memorial built in memory of the 1857 revolt, well-maintained and hosts events during important Indian national holidays

Shaheed Smarak

Image Source: Freepik

One of Northern India's oldest and largest churches with traditional architecture and lush green surroundings

St John's Church Meerut

Image Source: Freepik

Important dam generating electricity and a popular picnic spot known for natural beauty and tranquility

Bhole ki Jhaal

Image Source: Freepik

Archaeological site linked to the Mahabharata, believed to be the former abode of Vidura, the intellectual minister of the Kauravas

Vidur Ka Tila

Image Source: Freepik

Thousands-year-old temple offering insight into Jain culture, housing two significant altars, including the wish-granting shrine of Tikal Wale Bala

Digambar Jain Temple

Image Source: Freepik

Historic landmark built in 1900, dedicated to poet Nawab Mustafa Khan Shaifta, recognized for distinguished architecture and historical importance in Meerut

Mustafa Castle

Image Source: Freepik

