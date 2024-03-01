Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
MARCH 01, 2024
Places to visit in Monaco
Iconic casino known for its grand architecture, lavish interiors, and high-stakes gambling
Monte Carlo Casino
The historic palace where the Grimaldi family resides. Visitors can explore the staterooms and witness the changing of the guard
Prince's Palace of Monaco
Founded by Prince Albert I, this museum showcases marine life through exhibits, aquariums, and collections
Oceanographic Museum
Botanical garden featuring a diverse collection of succulents and cacti, as well as panoramic views of Monaco
Jardin Exotique de Monaco
Impressive Romanesque-Byzantine cathedral where Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III are buried
Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate
Quaint medieval district with narrow streets, charming squares, and historic buildings
Monaco-Ville (Old Town)
Picturesque harbor filled with luxurious yachts, offering stunning views and a vibrant atmosphere
Monaco Harbor
Pristine sandy beaches where visitors can relax, swim, and enjoy various water sports
The Larvotto Beaches
Tranquil botanical gardens overlooking the sea featuring lush greenery and sculptures
Saint Martin Gardens
Serene garden designed in traditional Japanese style, offering a peaceful retreat from the city bustle
Japanese Garden
Image Source: Pexels
