Aditi Singh

Travel

MARCH 01, 2024

Places to visit in Monaco

Iconic casino known for its grand architecture, lavish interiors, and high-stakes gambling

Monte Carlo Casino

The historic palace where the Grimaldi family resides. Visitors can explore the staterooms and witness the changing of the guard

Prince's Palace of Monaco

Founded by Prince Albert I, this museum showcases marine life through exhibits, aquariums, and collections

Oceanographic Museum

Botanical garden featuring a diverse collection of succulents and cacti, as well as panoramic views of Monaco

Jardin Exotique de Monaco

Impressive Romanesque-Byzantine cathedral where Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III are buried

Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate

Quaint medieval district with narrow streets, charming squares, and historic buildings

Monaco-Ville (Old Town)

Picturesque harbor filled with luxurious yachts, offering stunning views and a vibrant atmosphere

Monaco Harbor

Pristine sandy beaches where visitors can relax, swim, and enjoy various water sports

The Larvotto Beaches

Tranquil botanical gardens overlooking the sea featuring lush greenery and sculptures

Saint Martin Gardens

Serene garden designed in traditional Japanese style, offering a peaceful retreat from the city bustle

Japanese Garden

