Priyanshi Shah

Travel

FEBRUARY 02, 2024

Places to visit in Montana

Visit Great Falls, also called Electric City, to see Ryan Dam, walk by the Missouri River, and learn about American history 

Great Falls

Explore Missoula, the second-largest city, with its historic rail stations, and Caras Park Carousel, and enjoy rafting on Clark Fork River and local breweries

Missoula

Discover the ancient Lewis and Clark Caverns near Three Forks, offering guided tours, hiking, picnics, canoeing, and wildlife spotting

Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park

Visit the historic site of Custer's Last Stand, with reenactments, and tours

Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument

Begin your Montana adventure in Helena with the Montana State Capitol, Gates of the Mountains, and the Great Northern Carousel

Helena

Enjoy the natural beauty of Whitefish, with outdoor activities like fishing on Whitefish Lake, and skiing at Whitefish Mountain Resort

Whitefish

Experience Flathead Lake, the largest freshwater lake, with hiking, horseback riding, and summer treats 

Flathead Lake

Enter Yellowstone National Park through West Yellowstone, explore Old Faithful, visit the Yellowstone Museum, and try local cuisine on Faithful Street

West Yellowstone

Discover Bozeman, a popular city near Yellowstone, with attractions, and outdoor activities along the Gallatin River

Bozeman

Explore the breathtaking Glacier National Park with over 700 miles of trails, iconic sites, and various outdoor activities on lakes

Glacier National Park

