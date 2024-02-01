Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
TRAVEL
FEBRUARY 01, 2024
Places to visit in Mysore
Explore the majestic Mysore Palace, a historic royal residence filled with stories and stunning architecture
Mysore Palace
Image Source: Pexels
Admire the big and beautiful St. Philomena's Church, one of the largest cathedrals in South Asia
Philomena Church
Image Source: Pexels
Climb Chamundi Hills to see the unique temple of Chamundeshwari, surrounded by breathtaking views
Chamundi Hills and Chamundeshwari Temple
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy the magical Brindavan Gardens, a vast space with dancing fountains, boat rides, and colorful flowers
Brindavan Gardens
Image Source: Pexels
Visit Mysore Zoo, a fun place for families that have various animals to see
Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens
Image Source: Freepik
GRS Fantasy Park
Image Source: Freepik
Have a blast at GRS Fantasy Park, an amusement and water park perfect for family fun
Check out KrishnaRajaSagara Dam also known as KRS Dam, a cool place with a lit garden and a fountain show in the evenings
KrishnaRajaSagara Dam
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the beauty of Chunchanakatte Falls, where the river gracefully splits into two waterfalls
Chunchanakatte Falls
Image Source: Pexels
Dive into history at Jaganmohan Palace, now an art gallery showcasing beautiful South Indian artifacts
Jaganmohan Palace
Image Source: Freepik
Visit the grand St. Philomena’s Cathedral, a holy place that has stood tall for 200 years, reflecting Mysore's spiritual heritage
Philomena’s Cathedral
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.