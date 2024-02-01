Heading 3

FEBRUARY 01, 2024

Places to visit in Mysore

Explore the majestic Mysore Palace, a historic royal residence filled with stories and stunning architecture

Mysore Palace

Image Source: Pexels

Admire the big and beautiful St. Philomena's Church, one of the largest cathedrals in South Asia

Philomena Church

Image Source: Pexels

Climb Chamundi Hills to see the unique temple of Chamundeshwari, surrounded by breathtaking views

Chamundi Hills and Chamundeshwari Temple

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy the magical Brindavan Gardens, a vast space with dancing fountains, boat rides, and colorful flowers

Brindavan Gardens

Image Source: Pexels

Visit Mysore Zoo, a fun place for families that have various animals to see

 Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens

Image Source: Freepik

GRS Fantasy Park

Image Source: Freepik

Have a blast at GRS Fantasy Park, an amusement and water park perfect for family fun

Check out KrishnaRajaSagara Dam also known as KRS  Dam, a cool place with a lit garden and a fountain show in the evenings

KrishnaRajaSagara Dam

Image Source: Pexels

Experience the beauty of Chunchanakatte Falls, where the river gracefully splits into two waterfalls

Chunchanakatte Falls

Image Source: Pexels

Dive into history at Jaganmohan Palace, now an art gallery showcasing beautiful South Indian artifacts

Jaganmohan Palace

Image Source: Freepik

