Priyanshi Shah
travel
february 4, 2024
Places to visit in Nainital
Nainital's star attraction, surrounded by seven hills, offers a serene boat ride experience
Naini Lake
A must-visit for wildlife enthusiasts, home to diverse animals, including the rare Snow Leopard
Nainital Zoo
Enjoy breathtaking views of Nainital from above through a thrilling cable car ride
Aerial Ropeway Nainital
A sacred Hindu site dedicated to Goddess Naini, offering spiritual vibes with a beautiful view
Naina Devi Temple
Bustling street along Naini Lake, perfect for shopping, strolling, and savoring the town's charm
The Mall Road, Nainital
The perfect picnic spot on Ayarpatta hill, provides a stunning 360-degree view of the surroundings
Tiffin Top
Explore interconnected caves showcasing the habitat of various animals, surrounded by hanging gardens
Eco Cave Gardens
A majestic British-era building, now known as the residence of the Governor of Uttarakhand
Raj Bhawan
A famous birding route and picnic spot, offering a peaceful retreat around the nature
Kilbury
A top choice for tourists seeking mesmerizing views of the majestic Himalayas in Nainital
Snow View Point
