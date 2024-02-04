Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

february 4, 2024

Places to visit in Nainital

Nainital's star attraction, surrounded by seven hills, offers a serene boat ride experience

Naini Lake

A must-visit for wildlife enthusiasts, home to diverse animals, including the rare Snow Leopard

Nainital Zoo

Enjoy breathtaking views of Nainital from above through a thrilling cable car ride

Aerial Ropeway Nainital

A sacred Hindu site dedicated to Goddess Naini, offering spiritual vibes with a beautiful view

 Naina Devi Temple

Bustling street along Naini Lake, perfect for shopping, strolling, and savoring the town's charm

The Mall Road, Nainital

The perfect picnic spot on Ayarpatta hill, provides a stunning 360-degree view of the surroundings

Tiffin Top 

Explore interconnected caves showcasing the habitat of various animals, surrounded by hanging gardens

Eco Cave Gardens

A majestic British-era building, now known as the residence of the Governor of Uttarakhand

 Raj Bhawan 

A famous birding route and picnic spot, offering a peaceful retreat around the nature

Kilbury

A top choice for tourists seeking mesmerizing views of the majestic Himalayas in Nainital

 Snow View Point

