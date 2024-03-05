Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Travel

March 05, 2024

Places to visit in North-East India

The city has prominent attractions, including museums and the Kamakhya temple. It also offers several opportunities for sight-seeing 

Guwahati, Assam

Image Source: Pexels

Twang can make you feel how beautiful a place is while being in the lap of nature

Twang, Arunachal Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels

Kohima, Nagaland

Image Source: Pexels

It is predominantly known for hosting the annual hornbill festival, which draws the attention of several visitors 

Surrounded by picturesque hills, it is one of the best places for a dreamy vacation 

Shillong, Meghalaya

Image Source: Pexels

This city is home to numerous restaurants, and one can try different adventure activities during the stay 

Gangtok, Sikkim

Image Source: Pexels

It is famous for being the wettest place on earth. It is a natural paradise with sliding slopes and green mountains 

Mawsynram, Meghalaya

Image Source: Pexels

Owing to its fabulous monuments and architectural masterpieces, Agartala attracts tourists in large numbers 

Agartala, Tripura

Image Source: Pexels

It's a beautiful island located on the Brahmaputra river and offers heavenly feel 

Majuli, Assam

Image Source: Pexels

It is a perfect place to relax while enjoying the local culture and relishing local delicacies 

Aizawl, Mizoram

Image Source: Pexels

It is a town that is famous for its natural splendor and scenic setting 

Lunglei, Mizoram

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here