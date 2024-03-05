Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Travel
March 05, 2024
Places to visit in North-East India
The city has prominent attractions, including museums and the Kamakhya temple. It also offers several opportunities for sight-seeing
Guwahati, Assam
Image Source: Pexels
Twang can make you feel how beautiful a place is while being in the lap of nature
Twang, Arunachal Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
Kohima, Nagaland
Image Source: Pexels
It is predominantly known for hosting the annual hornbill festival, which draws the attention of several visitors
Surrounded by picturesque hills, it is one of the best places for a dreamy vacation
Shillong, Meghalaya
Image Source: Pexels
This city is home to numerous restaurants, and one can try different adventure activities during the stay
Gangtok, Sikkim
Image Source: Pexels
It is famous for being the wettest place on earth. It is a natural paradise with sliding slopes and green mountains
Mawsynram, Meghalaya
Image Source: Pexels
Owing to its fabulous monuments and architectural masterpieces, Agartala attracts tourists in large numbers
Agartala, Tripura
Image Source: Pexels
It's a beautiful island located on the Brahmaputra river and offers heavenly feel
Majuli, Assam
Image Source: Pexels
It is a perfect place to relax while enjoying the local culture and relishing local delicacies
Aizawl, Mizoram
Image Source: Pexels
It is a town that is famous for its natural splendor and scenic setting
Lunglei, Mizoram
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.