Mohit K Dixit
Travel
april 01, 2024
Places to visit in North Goa
A Portuguese Fort built in 17th century. Located at Sinquerim Beach, it has one-of-its-kind four-storey lighthouse as the highlight
Fort Aguada
Fort Aguada
Baga Beach is the perfect destination to witness the dazzling nightlife of Goa as signature places such as Britto's, Tito's and Mambos are located in the vicinity
Baga Beach
Baga Beach
One of the most spectacular beaches in Goa, Arambol Beach has distinct Bohemian feel to it, which attracts tourists from all over the world
Arambol Beach
Arambol Beach
One of the most visited places for party animals in North Goa. Located atop Arpora Hill, Calangute, the club is also known as The Nightclub in the Sky
Club Cubana
Club Cubana
Surrounded by water from three sides, Club LPK is one of the most happening places for enjoying nightlife in North Goa
Club LPK: Love Passion Karma
Club LPK: Love Passion Karma
Located in Panjim, Our Lady of Immaculate Conception is one of the most popular and also one of the oldest chapels in Goa
Our Lady of The Immaculate Conception Church
Image Source: Pexels
Also known as Terekhol Fort, this marvelous place was once a crucial part of maritime defense of Portuguese colonists. It is now converted into a lavish heritage hotel
Fort Tiracol
Image: Goa Tourism’s Instagram
One of the best beaches in Goa for water sports. It is known for providing international class facilities for parasailing, scuba diving, water skiing, windsurfing and fishing
Sinquerim Beach
Sinquerim Beach
Offering multiple range of products from Keralan spices, to Kashmiri jewelry, wooden toys from Karnataka to Jimi Hendrix t-shirts, the flea market is a must-visit
Anjuna Flea Market
Anjuna Flea Market
One of the most visited temples of Goa. It is built in the honor of Bhagwan Manguesh, the incarnation of Lord Shiva
Manguesh Temple
Image: Goa Tourism’s Instagram

