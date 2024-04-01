Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Travel

april 01, 2024

Places to visit in North Goa 

A Portuguese Fort built in 17th century. Located at Sinquerim Beach, it has one-of-its-kind four-storey lighthouse as the highlight 

Fort Aguada

Image Source: Pexels

Baga Beach is the perfect destination to witness the dazzling nightlife of Goa as signature places such as Britto's, Tito's and Mambos are located in the vicinity 

Baga Beach

Image Source: Pexels

One of the most spectacular beaches in Goa, Arambol Beach has distinct Bohemian feel to it, which attracts tourists from all over the world 

Arambol Beach

Image Source: Pexels

One of the most visited places for party animals in North Goa. Located atop Arpora Hill, Calangute, the club is also known as The Nightclub in the Sky

Club Cubana

Image Source: Pexels

Surrounded by water from three sides, Club LPK is one of the most happening places for enjoying nightlife in North Goa 

Club LPK: Love Passion Karma

Image Source: Pexels

Located in Panjim, Our Lady of Immaculate Conception is one of the most popular and also one of the oldest chapels in Goa

Our Lady of The Immaculate Conception Church

Image Source: Pexels

Also known as Terekhol Fort, this marvelous place was once a crucial part of maritime defense of Portuguese colonists. It is now converted into a lavish heritage hotel

Fort Tiracol

Image: Goa Tourism’s Instagram

One of the best beaches in Goa for water sports. It is known for providing international class facilities for parasailing, scuba diving, water skiing, windsurfing and fishing

Sinquerim Beach

Image Source: Pexels

Offering multiple range of products from Keralan spices, to Kashmiri jewelry, wooden toys from Karnataka to Jimi Hendrix t-shirts, the flea market is a must-visit 

Anjuna Flea Market

Image Source: Pexels

One of the most visited temples of Goa. It is built in the honor of Bhagwan Manguesh, the incarnation of Lord Shiva 

Manguesh Temple

Image: Goa Tourism’s Instagram

Few Images used in the story are only for representational purposes

Image Source: Pexels

NOTE

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here