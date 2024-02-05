Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
FEBRUARY 05, 2024
Places to visit in Nottingham
Nottingham's main gathering spot, Old Market Square, is a big open area in the city center with cool buildings and a tourist center
Old Market Square
The Lace Market used to be where they made lace, and now it's a cool place with old buildings turned into shops, restaurants, and places to stay
The Lace Market
Nottingham Castle has statues of Robin Hood and a museum inside, showing old things like medals and clothes from soldiers
Nottingham Castle
There are lots of caves under Nottingham, and you can go on a tour to see them, including Mortimer's Hole under the castle
The City of Caves
The National Justice Museum used to be a court and jail, and now it's a museum about crime and punishment, and also about Robin Hood
National Justice Museum
The Theatre Royal is an old place where they do plays, and the Royal Concert Hall is where they do concerts
Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall
Highfields Park is a big park at the University where you can do fun stuff like boating, walking, and playing
Highfields Park
Green's Windmill is a cool old windmill where they used to make flour, and there's a place for kids to learn about science
Green's Windmill and Science Centre
This museum is about a famous writer named D. H. Lawrence, and you can see where he lived and learn cool things about him
D. H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum
The Great Central Railway is a fun train ride with old trains that go through the countryside, and you can see cool things like steam engines and miniature trains
The Great Central Railway
