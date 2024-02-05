Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

FEBRUARY 05, 2024

Places to visit in Nottingham

Nottingham's main gathering spot, Old Market Square, is a big open area in the city center with cool buildings and a tourist center

Old Market Square

Image Source: Freepik

The Lace Market used to be where they made lace, and now it's a cool place with old buildings turned into shops, restaurants, and places to stay

The Lace Market

Image Source: Freepik

Nottingham Castle has statues of Robin Hood and a museum inside, showing old things like medals and clothes from soldiers

Nottingham Castle

Image Source: Freepik

There are lots of caves under Nottingham, and you can go on a tour to see them, including Mortimer's Hole under the castle

The City of Caves

Image Source: Freepik

The National Justice Museum used to be a court and jail, and now it's a museum about crime and punishment, and also about Robin Hood

National Justice Museum

Image Source: Freepik

The Theatre Royal is an old place where they do plays, and the Royal Concert Hall is where they do concerts

Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall

Image Source: Freepik

Highfields Park is a big park at the University where you can do fun stuff like boating, walking, and playing

Highfields Park

Image Source: Freepik

Green's Windmill is a cool old windmill where they used to make flour, and there's a place for kids to learn about science

Green's Windmill and Science Centre

Image Source: Freepik

This museum is about a famous writer named D. H. Lawrence, and you can see where he lived and learn cool things about him

D. H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum

Image Source: Freepik

The Great Central Railway is a fun train ride with old trains that go through the countryside, and you can see cool things like steam engines and miniature trains

The Great Central Railway

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here