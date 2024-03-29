Heading 3

Places to visit in Odisha

Famous for the Jagannath Temple and the annual Rath Yatra festival

 Puri: 

Home to the stunning Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Konark: 

The capital city is known for its ancient temples like Lingaraj Temple and Mukteshwar Temple

Bhubaneswar: 

Asia's largest brackish water lagoon, a haven for birdwatching and boating

Chilika Lake: 

 Known as the "Silver City" and famous for its historical sites like Barabati Fort and the Chandi Temple

Cuttack:

A heritage crafts village known for its Pattachitra paintings and Gotipua dance performances

Raghurajpur: 

A biodiversity hotspot with dense forests, waterfalls, and diverse wildlife

Simlipal National Park: 

A site with ancient rock edicts of Emperor Ashoka and the famous Shanti Stupa, offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape

Dhauli: 

A serene beach destination known for its laid-back vibe and pristine shoreline

Gopalpur-on-Sea: 

 Known for its unique phenomenon of the sea receding up to 5 kilometers during low tide, allowing visitors to walk on the sea bed

Chandipur Beach:

