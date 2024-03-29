Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
MARCH 29, 2024
Places to visit in Odisha
Famous for the Jagannath Temple and the annual Rath Yatra festival
Puri:
Home to the stunning Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site
Konark:
The capital city is known for its ancient temples like Lingaraj Temple and Mukteshwar Temple
Bhubaneswar:
Asia's largest brackish water lagoon, a haven for birdwatching and boating
Chilika Lake:
Known as the "Silver City" and famous for its historical sites like Barabati Fort and the Chandi Temple
Cuttack:
A heritage crafts village known for its Pattachitra paintings and Gotipua dance performances
Raghurajpur:
A biodiversity hotspot with dense forests, waterfalls, and diverse wildlife
Simlipal National Park:
A site with ancient rock edicts of Emperor Ashoka and the famous Shanti Stupa, offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape
Dhauli:
A serene beach destination known for its laid-back vibe and pristine shoreline
Gopalpur-on-Sea:
Known for its unique phenomenon of the sea receding up to 5 kilometers during low tide, allowing visitors to walk on the sea bed
Chandipur Beach:
