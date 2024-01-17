Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
January 17, 2024
Places to visit in Phoenix
For all the nature and art lovers this place can be a go-to spot to explore culture and lifestyle of Southwest Native American
Heard Museum
Image Source: Freepik
All Golf enthusiasts should visit this warm and dry place and can select difficulty levels as per expertise
Golf Courses
Image Source: Pexels
In this beautiful location which was previously a beautiful den is perfect to find theaters, studio and an apartment
Taliesin West
Image Source: Pexels
Explore Phoenix attractions with your kids where they’ll get to know about evertings related to electricity to outer space
Arizona Science Centre
Image Source: Freepik
This fun-filled paradise for kids, has over 300 games in a 3-story building, perfect for children up to 11 years old
Children’s Museum Of Phoenix
Image Source: Freepik
A colorful attraction in Phoenix, showcase beautiful cacti and flowers, hosting events, and offering enchanting evening tours
Desert Botanical Garden
Image Source: Freepik
Phoenix's tallest peak, ideal for scenic hikes, especially the beginner-friendly 1.5-mile Cholla Trail, offers stunning sunrise and sunset views
Camelback Mountain
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy Phoenix's vibrant arts scene at Roosevelt Row, featuring galleries, murals, and eclectic street art
Roosevelt Row Arts District
Image Source: Freepik
Explore the world's only global musical instrument museum, MIM, where you can see and hear instruments from every corner of the globe
Musical Instrument Museum (MIM)
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy outdoor recreation at South Mountain Park, one of the largest municipal parks in the U.S.
South Mountain Park and Preserve
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.