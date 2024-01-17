Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

January 17, 2024

Places to visit in Phoenix

For all the nature and art lovers this place can be a go-to spot to explore culture and lifestyle of Southwest Native American

Heard Museum

Image Source: Freepik

All Golf enthusiasts should visit this warm and dry place and can select difficulty levels as per expertise

Golf Courses

Image Source: Pexels

In this beautiful location which was previously a beautiful den is perfect to find theaters, studio and an apartment

Taliesin West

Image Source: Pexels

Explore Phoenix attractions with your kids where they’ll get to know about evertings related to electricity to outer space

Arizona Science Centre

Image Source: Freepik

This fun-filled paradise for kids, has over 300 games in a 3-story building, perfect for children up to 11 years old

Children’s Museum Of Phoenix

Image Source: Freepik

A colorful attraction in Phoenix, showcase beautiful cacti and flowers, hosting events, and offering enchanting evening tours

Desert Botanical Garden

Image Source: Freepik

Phoenix's tallest peak, ideal for scenic hikes, especially the beginner-friendly 1.5-mile Cholla Trail, offers stunning sunrise and sunset views

Camelback Mountain

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy Phoenix's vibrant arts scene at Roosevelt Row, featuring galleries, murals, and eclectic street art

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Image Source: Freepik

Explore the world's only global musical instrument museum, MIM, where you can see and hear instruments from every corner of the globe

Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) 

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy outdoor recreation at South Mountain Park, one of the largest municipal parks in the U.S.

South Mountain Park and Preserve

Image Source: Freepik

