Priyanshi Shah
travel
february 4, 2024
Places to visit in Rishikesh
A stunning 450-feet bridge where Lord Laxman is believed to have crossed the Ganga on a jute rope, surrounded by riverside cafes and temples
Laxman Jhula
A picturesque bridge downstream from Laxman Jhula, offering breathtaking views of the Himalayas and linking two popular ashrams
Ram Jhula
Also known as Trimbakeshwar Temple, a beautiful 13-storey temple on the banks of the Ganga with striking architecture
Tera Manzil Mandir
One of Rishikesh's oldest and most revered temples dedicated to Lord Hrishikesh Narayan, with intriguing mythological stories and historical significance
Shri Bharat Mandir
A famous ghat where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge, known for its evening Ganga Aarti
Triveni Ghat
The tranquil ashram where the Beatles stayed, influencing global views on Indian spirituality, which is a must-visit for meditation enthusiasts
The Beatles Ashram
The adventure hub for river rafting, offering adrenaline-spiking water sports, and a perfect spot for camping and other thrilling activities
Shivpuri
Located 30 km from Rishikesh, where Lord Shiva is believed to have consumed the venom 'halahal' after the churning of the ocean
Neelkanth Mahadev Temple
The ultimate destination for adventure seekers, known for bungee jumping, flying foxes, and giant swings, offering an exciting experience
Jumpin Heights
A prominent ashram established in 1942, considered one of the largest spiritual places in the country, especially for ardent yoga followers
Parmarth Niketan
