february 4, 2024

Places to visit in Rishikesh

A stunning 450-feet bridge where Lord Laxman is believed to have crossed the Ganga on a jute rope, surrounded by riverside cafes and temples

Laxman Jhula

images: pexels

A picturesque bridge downstream from Laxman Jhula, offering breathtaking views of the Himalayas and linking two popular ashrams

Ram Jhula

images: pexels

Also known as Trimbakeshwar Temple, a beautiful 13-storey temple on the banks of the Ganga with striking architecture 

Tera Manzil Mandir

images: pexels

One of Rishikesh's oldest and most revered temples dedicated to Lord Hrishikesh Narayan, with intriguing mythological stories and historical significance

Shri Bharat Mandir

images: pexels

A famous ghat where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge, known for its evening Ganga Aarti 

Triveni Ghat

images: freepik

The tranquil ashram where the Beatles stayed, influencing global views on Indian spirituality, which is a must-visit for meditation enthusiasts

The Beatles Ashram

images: freepik

The adventure hub for river rafting, offering adrenaline-spiking water sports, and a perfect spot for camping and other thrilling activities

Shivpuri

images: freepik

Located 30 km from Rishikesh, where Lord Shiva is believed to have consumed the venom 'halahal' after the churning of the ocean

Neelkanth Mahadev Temple

images: freepik

The ultimate destination for adventure seekers, known for bungee jumping, flying foxes, and giant swings, offering an exciting  experience

Jumpin Heights

images: freepik

A prominent ashram established in 1942, considered one of the largest spiritual places in the country, especially for ardent yoga followers

Parmarth Niketan

images: freepik

