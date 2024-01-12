Heading 3

Places to visit in San Antonio

Enjoy a peaceful walk along the San Antonio River, connecting attractions with shady trees and stone bridges

San Antonio RiverWalk

Image Source: Freepik

Visit the iconic Alamo, a historic site honoring Texas defenders with free admission, guided tours, and a nod to two beloved cats

The Alamo

Image Source: Freepik

Have thrilling fun at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, a park with over 50 rides and a water park

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Image Source: Freepik

Dive into marine adventures at SeaWorld, with shows, rides, and up-close encounters with sea life

SeaWorld San Antonio

Image Source: Freepik

Explore the diverse San Antonio Zoo, home to over 700 animal species, offering fun programs, a train ride, and a vast bird collection

San Antonio Zoo

Image Source: Freepik

Discover Texas history with free tours at the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, showcasing four 18th-century missions

San Antonio Missions National Historical Park

Image Source: Pexels

Experience modern art at Texas' first museum, the McNay Art Museum, with over 20,000 items in a Spanish Revival building

McNay Art Museum

Image Source: Pexels

Find nature's beauty at the 38-acre San Antonio Botanical Garden, featuring seasonal displays, various gardens, and the Texas Native Trail

San Antonio Botanical Garden

Image Source: Freepik

Witness history at San Fernando Cathedral, one of the nation's oldest, with a captivating free light show at Main Plaza

San Fernando Cathedral and the Main Plaza Cathedral Light Show

Image Source: Freepik

Discover art history at the San Antonio Museum of Art, showcasing diverse collections from around the world

San Antonio Museum of Art

Image Source: Freepik

