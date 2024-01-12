Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
JANUARY 12, 2024
Places to visit in San Antonio
Enjoy a peaceful walk along the San Antonio River, connecting attractions with shady trees and stone bridges
San Antonio RiverWalk
Visit the iconic Alamo, a historic site honoring Texas defenders with free admission, guided tours, and a nod to two beloved cats
The Alamo
Have thrilling fun at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, a park with over 50 rides and a water park
Six Flags Fiesta Texas
Dive into marine adventures at SeaWorld, with shows, rides, and up-close encounters with sea life
SeaWorld San Antonio
Explore the diverse San Antonio Zoo, home to over 700 animal species, offering fun programs, a train ride, and a vast bird collection
San Antonio Zoo
Discover Texas history with free tours at the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, showcasing four 18th-century missions
San Antonio Missions National Historical Park
Experience modern art at Texas' first museum, the McNay Art Museum, with over 20,000 items in a Spanish Revival building
McNay Art Museum
Find nature's beauty at the 38-acre San Antonio Botanical Garden, featuring seasonal displays, various gardens, and the Texas Native Trail
San Antonio Botanical Garden
Witness history at San Fernando Cathedral, one of the nation's oldest, with a captivating free light show at Main Plaza
San Fernando Cathedral and the Main Plaza Cathedral Light Show
Discover art history at the San Antonio Museum of Art, showcasing diverse collections from around the world
San Antonio Museum of Art
