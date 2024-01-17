Heading 3

January 17, 2024

Places to visit in Sonipat

Experience Rajasthan's lively culture at Chokhi Dhani, a unique village-themed park in Sonipat with folk music, dancing, and mehendi services

Chokhi Dhani

Image Source: Freepik

Have a blast at North India's first theme park in Sonipat, offering water, amusement, and adventure zones with exciting rides

Jurasik Park Inn

Image Source: Pexels

Enjoy a day of fun and excitement at Mojoland Adventure Park near Delhi, featuring thrilling rides and recreational games

Mojoland Adventure Park

Image Source: Pexels

Explore Mughal architecture and serene gardens at the Tomb of Khwaja Khizr, a historical site in Sonipat

Tomb of Khwaja Khizr

Image Source: Freepik

Stay in an 800-year-old ancestral home at Shikwa Haveli in Katha village, experiencing Sonipat's rich cultural heritage

Shikwa Haveli

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy delicious parathas at Murthal's famous dhabas on the way from Delhi to Punjab

Murthal

Image Source: Freepik

Visit the Abdullah Nasir Mosque, one of India's oldest Muslim shrines, showcasing stunning Mughal architecture

Mosque of Abdullah Nasir

Image Source: Freepik

Explore Sikh culture at Badkhalsa Memorial Museum in Karnal, Haryana, honoring Sikh soldiers

Badkhalsa Memorial Museum

Image Source: Freepik

Have snowy fun at North India's largest snow-themed amusement park in Sonipat, featuring games, slides, and dances

Snow World

Image Source: Freepik

Experience harmony at Dargah Mamu Bhanja in Sonipat, a mosque symbolizing unity between Hindus and Muslims

Dargah Mamu Bhanja

Image Source: Freepik

