Priyanshi Shah
travel
January 17, 2024
Places to visit in Sonipat
Experience Rajasthan's lively culture at Chokhi Dhani, a unique village-themed park in Sonipat with folk music, dancing, and mehendi services
Chokhi Dhani
Have a blast at North India's first theme park in Sonipat, offering water, amusement, and adventure zones with exciting rides
Jurasik Park Inn
Enjoy a day of fun and excitement at Mojoland Adventure Park near Delhi, featuring thrilling rides and recreational games
Mojoland Adventure Park
Explore Mughal architecture and serene gardens at the Tomb of Khwaja Khizr, a historical site in Sonipat
Tomb of Khwaja Khizr
Stay in an 800-year-old ancestral home at Shikwa Haveli in Katha village, experiencing Sonipat's rich cultural heritage
Shikwa Haveli
Enjoy delicious parathas at Murthal's famous dhabas on the way from Delhi to Punjab
Murthal
Visit the Abdullah Nasir Mosque, one of India's oldest Muslim shrines, showcasing stunning Mughal architecture
Mosque of Abdullah Nasir
Explore Sikh culture at Badkhalsa Memorial Museum in Karnal, Haryana, honoring Sikh soldiers
Badkhalsa Memorial Museum
Have snowy fun at North India's largest snow-themed amusement park in Sonipat, featuring games, slides, and dances
Snow World
Experience harmony at Dargah Mamu Bhanja in Sonipat, a mosque symbolizing unity between Hindus and Muslims
Dargah Mamu Bhanja
