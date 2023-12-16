Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

travel

December 16, 2023

Places to visit in Sri Lanka

The biggest temple in Sri Lanka with old statues and paintings on a rocky mountain, easy to reach from Colombo and Kandy

Dambulla Cave Temple

Image Source: Freepik

A wildlife spot where you can see elephants and leopards; good for safari trips, and you can get there by bus from Colombo or Tissamaharama

Yala National Park

Image Source: Freepik

A beautiful place for surfers with turquoise waters, coconut trees, and water sports, about 320 km from Colombo on the southeast coast

 Arugam Bay

Image Source: Freepik

Sigiriya is a tall rock with a great view, and Polonnaruwa is an ancient city with old ruins; both are near Dambulla

Sigiriya and Polonnaruwa

Image Source: Freepik

Visit Galle Fort, walk on cobblestone streets, and enjoy the sunset, and also, check out the peaceful Japanese Peace Pagoda near Unawatuna beach

Galle

Image Source: Freepik

Explore Nallur Kovil temple and Jaffna Fort, and don't miss the surreal Nagadipa Purana Vihara accessible by boat

 Jaffna

Image Source: Pexels 

A respectful place remembering brave people, well-kept and worth a visit in Kandy

The Commonwealth War Cemetery at Kandy

Image Source: Pexels 

An important temple with history and interesting things to see, it's a treat for the eyes and soul

Temple of Tooth at Kandy

Image Source: Pexels 

A pretty hill station known for tea gardens, misty hills, and places like Victoria Park and Ramboda Falls, good for a relaxing vacation

Nuwara Eliya

Image Source: Pexels 

A beachy place for diving tours with Sri Lanka driving tours, featuring temples, beautiful beaches, and a war cemetery surrounded by gardens

 Trincomalee

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here