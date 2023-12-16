Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
December 16, 2023
Places to visit in Sri Lanka
The biggest temple in Sri Lanka with old statues and paintings on a rocky mountain, easy to reach from Colombo and Kandy
Dambulla Cave Temple
Image Source: Freepik
A wildlife spot where you can see elephants and leopards; good for safari trips, and you can get there by bus from Colombo or Tissamaharama
Yala National Park
Image Source: Freepik
A beautiful place for surfers with turquoise waters, coconut trees, and water sports, about 320 km from Colombo on the southeast coast
Arugam Bay
Image Source: Freepik
Sigiriya is a tall rock with a great view, and Polonnaruwa is an ancient city with old ruins; both are near Dambulla
Sigiriya and Polonnaruwa
Image Source: Freepik
Visit Galle Fort, walk on cobblestone streets, and enjoy the sunset, and also, check out the peaceful Japanese Peace Pagoda near Unawatuna beach
Galle
Image Source: Freepik
Explore Nallur Kovil temple and Jaffna Fort, and don't miss the surreal Nagadipa Purana Vihara accessible by boat
Jaffna
Image Source: Pexels
A respectful place remembering brave people, well-kept and worth a visit in Kandy
The Commonwealth War Cemetery at Kandy
Image Source: Pexels
An important temple with history and interesting things to see, it's a treat for the eyes and soul
Temple of Tooth at Kandy
Image Source: Pexels
A pretty hill station known for tea gardens, misty hills, and places like Victoria Park and Ramboda Falls, good for a relaxing vacation
Nuwara Eliya
Image Source: Pexels
A beachy place for diving tours with Sri Lanka driving tours, featuring temples, beautiful beaches, and a war cemetery surrounded by gardens
Trincomalee
Image Source: Pexels
