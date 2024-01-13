Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
JANUARY 13, 2024
Places to visit in Texas
Explore historic buildings at The Alamo in San Antonio, which commemorates brave Texans who fought in the Texan War of Independence
The Alamo, San Antonio
Image Source: Freepik
Take a boat ride along the River Walk in San Antonio, passing shops and restaurants for a delightful experience
The River Walk, San Antonio
Image Source: Pexels
Discover amazing caves and stalactite formations at Natural Bridge Caverns, including the impressive King's Throne and Castle of White Giants
Natural Bridge Caverns, San Antonio
Image Source: Freepik
Learn about space exploration at Houston's Space Centre, with exhibits, models, and a peek into NASA's Mission Control
Space Centre, Houston
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy beautiful Gulf of Mexico views and spot wildlife, making South Padre Island a perfect getaway
South Padre Island
Image Source: Freepik
Experience nature's beauty at Big Bend National Park, featuring canyons, mountains, and deserts with diverse wildlife
Big Bend National Park
Image Source: Freepik
Visit the Texas State Capitol in Austin, learn Texan history on guided tours, and witness bats at the Congress Avenue Bridge
Texas State Capitol, Austin
Image Source: Freepik
Step into history at the USS Lexington in Corpus Christi, a museum on a World War II aircraft carrier
USS Lexington, Corpus Christi
Image Source: Freepik
Explore the Sixth Floor Museum in Dallas, delving into the details of President Kennedy's assassination
Sixth Floor Museum, Dallas
Image Source: Freepik
Explore history at Fort Worth Stockyards, where cattle history comes alive with concerts, trail rides, and unique experiences
Fort Worth Stockyards
Image Source: Freepik
