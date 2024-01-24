Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
January 24, 2024
Places to visit in Tripura
Capital city with green landscapes and a beautiful palace; you can fly, take a train, or drive there
Agartala
Perfect picnic spot with a lake, ancient ruins, and lively fairs; reachable from Agartala by air and road
Amarpura
Tranquil town famous for Neermahal and festive celebrations like Durga Puja; easily reached from Agartala
Melaghar
Ancient capital with gardens, tea estates, and vibrant festivals; accessible by road from Agartala
Kailashahar
Second-largest city known for natural beauty, historical monuments, and heavy rainfall; connected to Agartala by air, rail, and road
Dharamnagar
Formerly Rangamati, famous for Sundari Temple, artificial lakes, and being the city of lakes; accessible by air, rail, and road
Udaipur
Ambassa
City with ancient temples, scenic landscapes, and attractions like Pilak and Gumti Wildlife Sanctuary; connected by air, rail, and road
Northern hills with scenic views, juicy oranges, and attractions like Ujjayanta Palace; reachable from Agartala by air and road
Jampui Hills
Enigmatic site with rock-cut structures and ancient ruins; located near Kailasahwar town
Unakoti
Spread over 19 km, a haven for wildlife enthusiasts with diverse flora, fauna, and coffee-rubber plantations; a treat for nature lovers
Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary
