Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

January 24, 2024

Places to visit in Tripura

Capital city with green landscapes and a beautiful palace; you can fly, take a train, or drive there

Agartala 

images: freepik

 Perfect picnic spot with a lake, ancient ruins, and lively fairs; reachable from Agartala by air and road

Amarpura

images: freepik

Tranquil town famous for Neermahal and festive celebrations like Durga Puja; easily reached from Agartala

Melaghar 

images: freepik

Ancient capital with gardens, tea estates, and vibrant festivals; accessible by road from Agartala

Kailashahar 

images: freepik

Second-largest city known for natural beauty, historical monuments, and heavy rainfall; connected to Agartala by air, rail, and road

Dharamnagar 

images: freepik

Formerly Rangamati, famous for Sundari Temple, artificial lakes, and being the city of lakes; accessible by air, rail, and road

Udaipur 

images: freepik

Ambassa 

images: freepik

City with ancient temples, scenic landscapes, and attractions like Pilak and Gumti Wildlife Sanctuary; connected by air, rail, and road

Northern hills with scenic views, juicy oranges, and attractions like Ujjayanta Palace; reachable from Agartala by air and road

Jampui Hills 

images: freepik

Enigmatic site with rock-cut structures and ancient ruins; located near Kailasahwar town

Unakoti 

images: freepik

Spread over 19 km, a haven for wildlife enthusiasts with diverse flora, fauna, and coffee-rubber plantations; a treat for nature lovers

Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary 

images: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here