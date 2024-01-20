Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
January 20, 2024
Places to visit in Washington DC
A beautiful tribute to President Abraham Lincoln, especially stunning when reflected in the nearby pool
Lincoln Memorial
A towering tribute to the first U.S. President, George Washington, with fascinating stories surrounding its construction
Washington Monument
An art lover's paradise, showcasing diverse artworks from the Middle Ages to the modern era
National Gallery Of Art
A historical treasure trove, offering insights into the nation's creation and journey to becoming a powerful empire
National Museum Of
American History
A must-visit for aviation enthusiasts, providing a captivating journey through the history of planes and spacecraft
National Air And Space Museum
A wildlife haven in Washington DC, home to around 400 species, including pandas, lions, and elephants
Smithsonian Zoological Park
A stunning architectural marvel and a peaceful retreat, offering a glimpse into the city's rich culture
National Cathedral
A unique destination housing the world's largest collection of espionage artifacts, bringing out the spy in you
International Spy Museum
A solemn tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during World War II, featuring a beautiful fountain and symbols of victory
National World War Memorial
The iconic residence of the U.S. President, a symbol known worldwide, where you can explore parts of this historic building
White House
