Priyanshi Shah

travel

January 20, 2024

Places to visit in Washington DC

A beautiful tribute to President Abraham Lincoln, especially stunning when reflected in the nearby pool

Lincoln Memorial

Image source- freepik

A towering tribute to the first U.S. President, George Washington, with fascinating stories surrounding its construction

Washington Monument

Image Source: Pexels

An art lover's paradise, showcasing diverse artworks from the Middle Ages to the modern era

National Gallery Of Art

Image Source: Pexels

A historical treasure trove, offering insights into the nation's creation and journey to becoming a powerful empire

 National Museum Of
American History

Image Source: Pexels

A must-visit for aviation enthusiasts, providing a captivating journey through the history of planes and spacecraft

National Air And Space Museum

Image Source: Pexels

A wildlife haven in Washington DC, home to around 400 species, including pandas, lions, and elephants

Smithsonian Zoological Park

Image source- freepik

A stunning architectural marvel and a peaceful retreat, offering a glimpse into the city's rich culture

National Cathedral

Image source- freepik

A unique destination housing the world's largest collection of espionage artifacts, bringing out the spy in you

International Spy Museum

Image source- freepik

A solemn tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during World War II, featuring a beautiful fountain and symbols of victory

 National World War Memorial

Image source- freepik

The iconic residence of the U.S. President, a symbol known worldwide, where you can explore parts of this historic building

White House

Image source- freepik

