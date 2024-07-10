Heading 3

Places to visit near Mumbai within 100 km

Plan a visit to historic Elephanta caves, a treasure trove of ancient rock-cut temples, and sculptures

Elephanta caves

Image Source: Freepik

This fascinating town from just 7km from Mumbai is perfect for a short drive to a getaway, where you can explore Arnala fort, temples, and gardens 

Arnala

Image Source: Freepik

Spend some time around clean shores, and cashew trees at Marina Beach to enjoy a relaxing vibe and some seafood

Manori beach

Image Source: Freepik

The place with the perfect combination of nature, adventure, and spirituality- Panvel lets you enjoy a historic fort, waterfall, and bird sanctuary

Panvel

Image Source: Freepik

Experience a riverside camping at Vasind with thrilling activities like fishing, kayaking, and stargazing

Riverside camping at Vasind

Image Source: Freepik

Take a trek to breathtaking views at Lohagad Fort- known for its historical charm, and surroundings

Image Source: Freepik

Lohagad Fort

Enjoy trekking up to Visapur Fort amidst lush greenery, and cascading water, offering panoramic views 

Visapur Fort

Image Source: Freepik

Visit this place near Pune to enjoy boating, and exploring old forts- a perfect spot for adventure seekers, and nature enthusiasts

Maval

Image Source: Freepik

Located between Mumbai and Pune, Durshet is great for trekking, exploring waterfalls, and enjoying outdoor activities

Durshet

Image Source: Freepik

This ancient Buddhist site is located in Sanjay Gandhi National Park and is admired for its intricate carvings and serene surroundings 

Kanheri caves

Image Source: Freepik

