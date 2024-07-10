Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
july 10, 2024
Places to visit near Mumbai within 100 km
Plan a visit to historic Elephanta caves, a treasure trove of ancient rock-cut temples, and sculptures
Elephanta caves
Image Source: Freepik
This fascinating town from just 7km from Mumbai is perfect for a short drive to a getaway, where you can explore Arnala fort, temples, and gardens
Arnala
Image Source: Freepik
Spend some time around clean shores, and cashew trees at Marina Beach to enjoy a relaxing vibe and some seafood
Manori beach
Image Source: Freepik
The place with the perfect combination of nature, adventure, and spirituality- Panvel lets you enjoy a historic fort, waterfall, and bird sanctuary
Panvel
Image Source: Freepik
Experience a riverside camping at Vasind with thrilling activities like fishing, kayaking, and stargazing
Riverside camping at Vasind
Image Source: Freepik
Take a trek to breathtaking views at Lohagad Fort- known for its historical charm, and surroundings
Image Source: Freepik
Lohagad Fort
Enjoy trekking up to Visapur Fort amidst lush greenery, and cascading water, offering panoramic views
Visapur Fort
Image Source: Freepik
Visit this place near Pune to enjoy boating, and exploring old forts- a perfect spot for adventure seekers, and nature enthusiasts
Maval
Image Source: Freepik
Located between Mumbai and Pune, Durshet is great for trekking, exploring waterfalls, and enjoying outdoor activities
Durshet
Image Source: Freepik
This ancient Buddhist site is located in Sanjay Gandhi National Park and is admired for its intricate carvings and serene surroundings
Kanheri caves
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.