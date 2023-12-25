Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

travel

December 25, 2023

Places to visit with family in India

Explore the Pink City of Jaipur, known for its vibrant culture and historic architecture. Visit the majestic Amber Fort, wander through the bustling markets of the Old City, and enjoy a colorful elephant ride for a royal experience

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Image Source: Pexels

Discover the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, a symbol of eternal love. Explore the Agra Fort, stroll through Mehtab Bagh for a stunning view of the Taj, and delve into the city's historical significance

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels

Head to Rishikesh, nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, for a family-friendly spiritual and adventure retreat. Enjoy river rafting on the Ganges, explore ancient temples, and partake in yoga sessions in this serene town

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Image Source: Pexels

Immerse your family in the lush greenery of Munnar, a hill station in Kerala. Discover tea plantations, go for nature walks, and visit the Eravikulam National Park to spot the endangered Nilgiri Tahr

Munnar, Kerala

Image Source: Pexels

Escape to the pristine beaches of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Snorkel in crystal-clear waters, relax on Radhanagar Beach, and explore the rich marine life in this tropical paradise

Image Source: Pexels

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Embrace the charm of Shimla, a classic hill station with colonial architecture set against the backdrop of the Himalayas. Take a ride on the toy train, stroll along the Mall Road, and enjoy panoramic views from the Ridge

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels 

Retreat to the hill station of Mahabaleshwar for its pleasant climate and panoramic landscapes. Enjoy strawberry picking, explore the lush forests of Wilson Point, and savor the tranquility of Venna Lake

Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

Image Source: Pexels 

Head to the Queen of Hill Stations, Ooty, for a tranquil family retreat. Enjoy a scenic ride on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, explore the Botanical Gardens, and take a boat ride on Ooty Lake

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Image Source: Pexels 

Delight in the tea-scented air of Darjeeling, a charming hill station in the Eastern Himalayas. Hop on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, visit tea estates, and relish panoramic views of the snow-capped peaks

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Image Source: Pexels 

Visit the coastal town of Puri for its sun-kissed beaches and the famous Jagannath Temple. Experience the lively ambiance of Puri Beach, indulge in local cuisine, and partake in the vibrant Rath Yatra festival if timing allows

Puri, Odisha

Image Source: Pexels 

