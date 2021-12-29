TRAVEL
Places to travel inspired by Samantha
Travel Spree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a big travel freak who loves to pack her bag and leave the city any day she finds time
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Adventure Lover
She has been grabbing headlines recently with her back to back travel plans and sporting chic looks
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The Oh Baby star is now having the best of her life vacationing in Goa
Water Baby
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The actress has been sharing all the details from her trip to the beaches with colourful pictures and videos on Instagram and keeping her fans on their toes
Goan Beauty
Image: Shilpa Reddy Instagram
Her trip to Goa looks nothing less than a magical escape from reality
Fun Time
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Among the list of celebrities who have checked into the Maldives are also Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya
Island Girl
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Post her separation from Naga Chaitanya, she also travelled on 'Char Dham Yatra', as she shared some breathtakingly beautiful photos with her travel partner Shilpa Reddy
Char Dham Yatra
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
With her Rishikesh Yatra, Samantha for sure set some travel goals
Rishikesh Yatra
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
After Rishikesh, the actress jetted off to Dubai with her team
Dubai Trip
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
She stayed in an urban waterfront hotel, The Address Dubai Mall, which has panoramic views of the Marina skyline and is directly connected to the Dubai Marina Mall
Luxe Stay
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
