TRAVEL

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

DEC 29, 2021

Places to travel inspired by Samantha

Travel Spree

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a big travel freak who loves to pack her bag and leave the city any day she finds time

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Adventure Lover

She has been grabbing headlines recently with her back to back travel plans and sporting chic looks

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The Oh Baby star is now having the best of her life vacationing in Goa

Water Baby

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The actress has been sharing all the details from her trip to the beaches with colourful pictures and videos on Instagram and keeping her fans on their toes

Goan Beauty

Image: Shilpa Reddy Instagram

Her trip to Goa looks nothing less than a magical escape from reality

Fun Time

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Among the list of celebrities who have checked into the Maldives are also Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

Island Girl

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Post her separation from Naga Chaitanya, she also travelled on 'Char Dham Yatra', as she shared some breathtakingly beautiful photos with her travel partner Shilpa Reddy

Char Dham Yatra

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

With her Rishikesh Yatra, Samantha for sure set some travel goals

Rishikesh Yatra

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

After Rishikesh, the actress jetted off to Dubai with her team

Dubai Trip

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

She stayed in an urban waterfront hotel, The Address Dubai Mall, which has panoramic views of the Marina skyline and is directly connected to the Dubai Marina Mall

Luxe Stay

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: K-beauty Slugging skincare trend

Click Here