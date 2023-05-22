mAY 22, 2023
Places with the best nightlife in India
Image : Pexels
The capital city never sleeps. One can go clubbing, enjoy live music at bars or check the illuminated India Gate to enjoy the nightlife
Delhi
It has one of the best hangout places to just relax and enjoy. Chennai is friendly to non-party people
Chennai
Image : Pexels
Image : Pexels
The IT hub is a must visit place for party animals. People work in the morning and enjoy it with their pals at night
Bangalore
Image : Pexels
The city of dreams is always awake. The epicentre of Bollywood always has parties or events going on. Apart from the amazing bars, a night stroll at the serene Marine Drive is something you cannot miss
Mumbai
Image : Pexels
Along with its scenic beaches, Goa is also known for its nightlife. The state has many concerts organised by international artists. You can try your luck at casinos too
Goa
Image : Pexels
Except for the famous Hyderabadi Biryani, you can enjoy flavoured hookah and enjoy the beautiful landscape in Hyderabad
Hyderabad
Image : Pexels
Known as the education hub, students like to de-stress and enjoy themselves out at pubs and bars which are open till 4 AM
Pune
Image : Pexels
The pink city is rich in culture and heritage. But, it also hosts jam sessions and concerts frequently
Jaipur
Image: Pexels
Far in the east you should enjoy the chilly weather with some great food and music
Shillong
Image: Pexels
Punjab is known for the fun loving people, amazing food and alcohol. Here you can ditch the pubs or bars for mouth watering, delicious food at Dhabas
Punjab
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.