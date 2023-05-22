Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

lifestyle

mAY 22, 2023

Places with the best nightlife in India

Image : Pexels

The capital city never sleeps. One can go clubbing, enjoy live music at bars or check the illuminated India Gate to enjoy the nightlife

Delhi

It has one of the best hangout places to just relax and enjoy. Chennai is friendly to non-party people

Chennai

Image : Pexels

Image : Pexels

The IT hub is a must visit place for party animals. People work in the morning and enjoy it with their pals at night

Bangalore

Image : Pexels

The city of dreams is always awake. The epicentre of Bollywood always has parties or events going on. Apart from the amazing bars, a night stroll at the serene Marine Drive is something you cannot miss

Mumbai

Image : Pexels

Along with its scenic beaches, Goa is also known for its nightlife. The state has many concerts organised by international artists. You can try your luck at casinos too

Goa

Image : Pexels

Except for the famous Hyderabadi Biryani, you can enjoy flavoured hookah and enjoy the beautiful landscape in Hyderabad

Hyderabad

Image : Pexels

Known as the education hub, students like to de-stress and enjoy themselves out at pubs and bars which are open till 4 AM

Pune

Image : Pexels

The pink city is rich in culture and heritage. But, it also hosts jam sessions and concerts frequently

Jaipur

Image: Pexels

Far in the east you should enjoy the chilly weather with some great food and music

Shillong

Image: Pexels

Punjab is known for the fun loving people, amazing food and alcohol. Here you can ditch the pubs or bars for mouth watering, delicious food at Dhabas

Punjab

