 Raina Reyaz

NOVEMBER 08, 2023

Plants you can eat

Dandelion greens are packed with vitamins and minerals and can be used in salads, sautés, or even brewed into a tea

Dandelion 

Though it may sting when fresh, once cooked, nettles are rich in nutrients and can be used in soups, omelets, or as a substitute for spinach

Stinging Nettle 

Wild garlic leaves and bulbs add a mild garlic flavor to dishes, making them ideal for pestos, soups, or salads

Wild Garlic 

Chickweed is a delicate, edible plant that can be used in sandwiches, as a garnish, or added to salads

Chickweed 

Purslane is high in omega-3 fatty acids and can be used in salads, stir-fries, or pickled for a tangy snack

Purslane 

Violets provide both culinary and aesthetic delights, with their edible flowers perfect for garnishing salads, desserts, or infusing into syrups

Violets 

Similar to spinach, lamb's quarters can be used in place of leafy greens in various dishes, such as quiches and stews

Lamb's Quarters 

The broadleaf plantain is suitable for salads, stir-fries, or sautéed as a side dish, offering a mild, nutty flavor

Plantain 

Wild strawberries are smaller but more intensely flavored than their cultivated counterparts, perfect for snacking or adding to desserts

Wild Strawberries

Burdock roots can be cooked in stews or roasted as a nutritious side dish, while young leaves are suitable for salads

Burdock 

