Though it may sting when fresh, once cooked, nettles are rich in nutrients and can be used in soups, omelets, or as a substitute for spinach
Stinging Nettle
Images source- Pixabay
Wild garlic leaves and bulbs add a mild garlic flavor to dishes, making them ideal for pestos, soups, or salads
Wild Garlic
Images source- Pixabay
Chickweed is a delicate, edible plant that can be used in sandwiches, as a garnish, or added to salads
Chickweed
Images source- Pixabay
Purslane is high in omega-3 fatty acids and can be used in salads, stir-fries, or pickled for a tangy snack
Purslane
Images source- Pixabay
Violets provide both culinary and aesthetic delights, with their edible flowers perfect for garnishing salads, desserts, or infusing into syrups
Violets
Images source- Pixabay
Similar to spinach, lamb's quarters can be used in place of leafy greens in various dishes, such as quiches and stews
Lamb's Quarters
Images source- Pixabay
The broadleaf plantain is suitable for salads, stir-fries, or sautéed as a side dish, offering a mild, nutty flavor
Plantain
Images source- Pixabay
Wild strawberries are smaller but more intensely flavored than their cultivated counterparts, perfect for snacking or adding to desserts
Wild Strawberries
Images source- Pixabay
Burdock roots can be cooked in stews or roasted as a nutritious side dish, while young leaves are suitable for salads
Burdock
Images source- Pixabay
